“Im Excited to Play LeBron James!”: No.1 Overall Pick Paolo Banchero Isn’t Afraid of the King

Paolo Banchero is excited to kick off his NBA career. The opponent he is looking forward to playing the most? None other than LeBron James!

The regular season is about to kick off, and fans cannot wait to get engrossed in the action. Especially with all the new young stars entering the league.

The rookie class is one to watch out for with many up-and-coming superstars gearing up to make an impact. The likes of Jabari Smith Jr., Keegan Murray, and Jaden Ivey are all itching to make an impact.

Another player looking to make a big mark on the league is the Orlando Magic’s No.1 overall pick, Paolo Banchero. The former Duke Blue Devils forward is excited to be in the league, and even more excited to take on one LeBron James.

Paolo Banchero cannot wait to take on LeBron James and the LA Lakers

Tonight will mark the beginning of what should be an exciting 2022-2023 NBA season. While it is exciting for the fans, it is that much more exciting for the young rookies entering the league.

Many of them cannot wait to get their first match in. However, some of them are even more excited to face their favorite players, and for Paolo Banchero that happens to be LeBron James.

NBA Rookies call out who they're excited to go up against this season NBA season begins TONIGHT

It certainly will be exciting to see Paolo take on The King. Although, some of the other rookies do have some interesting picks as well.

At the end of the day, whether it’s Banchero versus James or Jaden Ivey facing off against Ja Morant, this season will give the fans their money’s worth.

Paolo Banchero will get his chance at LeBron James on the 27th of December

The excitement surrounding this season is palpable, and while Paolo Banchero is excited to take on the challenge that will be LeBron James, he will have to wait a while. After all, the Orlando Magic are only scheduled to take on the Lakers toward the end of the year.

The match is about two months away, but Banchero will be raring to go. Safe to say, LeBron is ready to go as well.

