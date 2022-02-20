“LeBron James praised other front offices a bit too much during All-Star weekend”: How the Lakers superstar passive aggressively took shots at Rob Pelinka and the Lakers

LeBron James went on to show love to Sam Presti and the Cleveland Cavaliers this All-Star weekend and may be throwing shots at the Lakers.

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers don’t have a roster that is ‘tailor-made’ for LeBron James to pursue his 5th championship. The purple and ‘gold’ are well below .500 and have the 3rd toughest schedule left following the All-Star break.

As Anthony Davis is out for at least a month due to his ankle rolling against the Utah Jazz prior to the All-Star break, the Lakers are once again, left with LeBron James manning the helm with Russell Westbrook as a distant second option.

Everything from not having draft assets to desirable pieces to use in trade packages, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office haven’t done much to surround James with talent.

With media availability taking place yesterday for this year’s All-Star weekend in Cleveland, LeBron sounded off on several front offices across the league that have done quite the job.

LeBron James praises other front offices for things the Lakers have not done.

“Sam Presti is the real MVP for the Oklahoma City Thunder,” is something LeBron James said yesterday when asked about Josh Giddey. He praised Presti for nailing most of his draft picks with guys like Russell Westbrook, Serge Ibaka, Jeff Green, Kevin Durant, claiming he doesn’t understand his eye for talent.

“The MVP over there is Sam Presti… I don’t understand this guy’s eye for talent. He drafted KD, Russ, Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey.”@KingJames gave some high praise to OKC general manager Sam Presti 👏 (via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/M88YOVVXW3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 19, 2022

James would go on to show love to Koby Altman of the Cleveland Cavaliers for using their draft picks and assets the right way. Drafting guys like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley while squeaking into the James Harden trade to land Jarrett Allen were quite the stellar moves for the Cavs.

With LeBron James siding with Les Snead for his ‘F** them picks’ mentality and him hinting towards wanting changes in the locker room prior to the Feb 10th deadline, it could be speculated that he’s being quite passive aggressive with how the Los Angeles Lakers have handled business so far.