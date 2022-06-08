“Kawhi Leonard turned down $22 Million from Michael Jordan’s brand!” : When Clippers star turned down the hallowed Jordan brand to shockingly sign with New Balance

Kawhi “The Klaw” Leonard was one of the biggest injury absentees of the 2021-22 NBA Season.

A two-way machine, Leonard is one of the most coveted players in the NBA. Leonard suffered an injury in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and did not take to the court for the entirety of the 2021-22 season.

The Clippers exceeded expectations despite the absence of Kawhi and for the most of the season, Paul George, by making the Play-in tournament. With The Klaw’s return looming, the noise surrounding the Clippers for next season has been considerable.

With the excitement around Kawhi’s return at a high, we recall Kawhi’s sneaker free agency; and the drama that followed.

Why did Kawhi reject Jordan Brand? How much is New Balance paying Kawhi?

It is rumored that Jordan Brand offered Kawhi a sum of $22 million over four years to renew with them. While this is a surprisingly high amount for an athlete who doesn’t even have an Instagram account, New Balance went one higher and pitched Kawhi an offer he couldn’t turn down.

Kawhi signed with New Balance in a deal estimated to be valued at around $5m a year prior to performance-based bonuses.

Despite the amount being similar to what Jordan Brand offered, Kawhi signed with New Balance. This was in part due to his desire to build and start something of his own.

Kawhi got his signature line of shoes also as part of the deal. Leonard has been a trailblazer and has come as New Balance’s savior in their entry into the NBA market. NBA players such as all-stars Zach Lavine and Dejounte Murray have joined Kawhi in the New Balance roster now.

Now one of the most intriguing brands in the market, New Balance is a recognizable name now. And Kawhi’s role in the same starting from his sensational 2019 NBA Finals has been remarkable. Selling Kawhi gimmicks such as “fun guy” have been blockbusters for New Balance.

New Balance and the Clippers both want their star to take the court as soon as possible. An NBA championship could do wonders for them both, and who better to call upon than a two-time Finals MVP.

