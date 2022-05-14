“LeBron James really out here bricking wide-open layups in practice”: NBA Twitter roasts The King for missing layups at the Lakers’ practice facility

LeBron James has been seen hitting the gym at the Los Angeles Lakers’ practice facility early in the morning this past week.

Despite having a star-studded team, LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing 2021-2022 campaign. The injury-laden LAL finished the season with an awful 33-49 record. Being seeded 11th in the Western Conference, the Purple & Gold failed to make it to the play-in tournament, let alone qualify for the playoffs.

After his holiday trip to Maldives and Dubai, LeBron has wasted no time in getting ready for Year 19. The 4-time MVP has been seen hitting the gym early in the mornings at the Lakers’ practice facility.

Also Read: When Klay Thompson shared how Lakers’ star influenced him into taking care of his body

Among a series of James’ Instagram stories was a small clip of a casual shootaround captioning the video “My Sanctuary”. However, that video didn’t receive a good response from Lakers Nation as in the first few seconds of the clip, Bron missed a wide-open layup.

Nah this is actually crazy. My favourite player is washed 😭 pic.twitter.com/IqTJQFiP3D — Carlos 🟠 (@CarlosBerkley) May 14, 2022

NBA Twitter trolls LeBron James for missing a wide-open layup in a practice shootaround

As soon as the video went viral on social media, NBA Twitter began trolling The King.

I can’t believe it, I’m officially better at basketball than my idol 😭😭 — MONK FANATIC’S #1 FAN 🤭 (@BPE112) May 14, 2022

Skip loading his clip with this one. Uncle Shannon in trouble on Monday. 😂 https://t.co/YdlH4IWGyQ — detaun . (@onlydetaun) May 14, 2022

Kobe didn’t record himself putting in work. Dude not serious https://t.co/ALJ7M7jJpT — BarkleysBurner (@burner__barkley) May 14, 2022

He’s hungover from all that wine & tired from reading the first page of 20 books — aspiring anti-racist 🇺🇦 (@Beastmo12340568) May 14, 2022

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts to the Celtics superstar dropping an uncanny ‘game 6’ King James-esque performance

Hopefully, LBJ is able to lead his team to a better result this upcoming season.