“LeBron James inspired me to invest $1 Million in my body to make $80-90 Million”: When Klay Thompson shared how Lakers’ star influenced him into taking care of his body

Warriors’ Klay Thompson talked to Maverick Carter about getting into the NBA and finances, talked about how LeBron James inspired him

Getting into the NBA, young kids suddenly are handed more money than they know what to do with. Often, players end up blowing the money quickly, being left with little to nothing. However, thankfully, the NBA Players’ Association has come up with ways to make sure they prevent the same.

Back when Klay Thompson was drafted, he was the #11 pick. That meant he got a 4-year, $10 million contract. Coming from college, where players used to earn nothing, this was a big change. Despite having a father who was an NBA player himself, Klay wasn’t prepared for what was coming when he signed that rookie contract.

Back in 2019, Klay Thompson sat down with Maverick Carter for a special episode of Uninterrupted at Chase Center. There the two discussed quite a few things, including financial decisions, and got his takes on a lot of other things.

Klay Thompson shares how LeBron James inspired him to invest in his body

Being a pro athlete, one of the most important things for being successful is staying healthy. LeBron James has shown athletes how they can do the same, by taking proper care of their bodies. LBJ is rumored to spend over a million dollars a year conditioning his body.

Talking to Maverick Carter, Klay shared how LeBr0n inspired him to do the same.

Maverick: “Did you ever think about time v/s money?”

Klay: “I didn’t really until we started playing till June. First and foremost for me was investing in your health and well-being. Actually, when i heard LeBron spends a million dollars a year, that makes sense. Invest a million to make 80-90, that’s an easy decision.”

After suffering two career-altering injuries, Klay Thompson returned to action in January 2022. Despite missing over 1000 days, Klay averaged 20 points for the season. It looks like he took that advice and paid good attention to his body.

Hopefully, we get to see many more years of Klay, and his Splash Brother Stephen Curry.