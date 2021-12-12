“Max Verstappen? More like the GOATSTAPPEN”: Joel Embiid can’t stop the celebrations as the Red Bull driver wins his 1st F1 Championship at the Abu Dhabi GP

Joel Embiid can’t seem to contain his celebrations as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen managed to win the Abu Dhabi GP, lifting his maiden F1 World Drivers’ Championship.

After 9 long months of tedious, and exciting racing, the 2021 Formula One season has now come to an end. Entering the 21st race of the season, for the first time since 1974, two drivers – Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton – had the same number of points (369.5).

In an action-packed and somewhat controversial thriller of a race, after trailing most of the Grand Prix, it was Red Bulls’ Verstappen who managed to overtake Mercedes’ Hamilton at the very last lap to grab the improbable win.

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS HIS FIRST F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 A NEW CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/vjjGgtGjYC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2021

Adding 26 points to his tally, Max finished his 7th season in F1 with 395.5 points, lifting his first-ever World Drivers’ Championship. And Embiid was one of the many F1 enthusiasts around the globe cheering and celebrating for the 24-year-old Dutch.

Calling him “GOATSTAPPEN” and shrieking his heart out, the Sixers big man was rather euphoric after Max’s win.

Also Read: Ex Boston Celtics Fan favorite Isaiah Thomas will play in the NBA G league tournament

Joel Embiid supported Max Verstappen throughout the race

Several pundits and analysts termed the final race of the 72nd F1 season as one of the best and most gripping races in recent history. The race was as dramatic as it could get. And JoJo was one excited soul watching the nail-biting Grand Prix.

Yup The cheating started — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 12, 2021

GOATStappen will prevail #FormulaOne — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 12, 2021

OMG OMG OMG OMG — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 12, 2021

GOATSTAPPEN — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 12, 2021

Latifi, I hope you’re safe but you deserve a raise #formule1 — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 12, 2021

Also Read: The Joker’s recent form and stats show how the 2021 MVP is the most impactful player in the NBA

It was indeed a historic day for the Red Bull team, a win neither Max nor the motor sport world will not forget anytime son. Safe to say, the season finale didn’t disappoint.