“Quentin Grimes creates history!”: The young New York Knicks guard sets the record for the most 3-points made by a rookie on his first NBA start

Quentin Grimes becomes the first rookie to make 7 threes in a game on his first start

A lot of the rookies have been making a lot of threes this season, Quentin Grimes joins that list in rather spectacular fashion. He only played three games before this, and all of them were losses. He barely got minutes, and he still managed a few points.

Quentin got his first start against the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks, and he took it with both hands. Shooting 7/13 from 3, Grimes was fearless. His efforts went in vain though, with the Knicks still losing to the Bucks 97-112.

The young shooting guard had 27 points, and it was not the only area he helped out the team. He had 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. The most active player on both ends, he led by example when the team had veterans like Evan Fournier and Julius Randle on the team.

🏅 KNICKS ROOKIE RECORD 7 threes and counting for @qdotgrimes. pic.twitter.com/TXJ0FgNFSA — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 12, 2021

Quentin Grimes is a name that will be spoken in glowing terms amongst the Knicks fans now

There is a new shooter in town, and his name is Quentin Grimes. With the New York Knicks faltering in the shooting department in the past few games, they needed a new scoring outlet. Evan Fournier isn’t playing like he played for France in the Olympics, and Julius Randle has been struggling too.

The duo scored a combined 14 points in their loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, an alarming sign for the Knicks fans. The emergence of Quentin came at the best possible time, since the New York Knicks are currently 1-6 in their last 7 games.

START HIM RIGHT NOW. THESE OLD HEADS HOLDING OUR ROOKIES HOSTAGE. — idkausername 👽 (@SupremeZ3R0) December 12, 2021

They began the season strong, beginning the season 4-1. And then it all fell apart. The Knicks only won 7 games after the initial 5 games and that run of form puts them 12th in the Eastern conference. With the emergence of Quentin Grimes, there is hope for the Knicks fans. They definitely hope it’s not just a mirage, since they’ve just gotten back to experiencing the playoffs.

