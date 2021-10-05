“Lil Baby and Lil Durk have the same passion for music as I have for basketball”: When James Harden glorified the hip-hop stars, became first NBA player to be executive producer of a Billboard-charting album

Lil Baby and James Harden are the best of chums, as the duo’s repeatedly stated in interviews. Baby helped the Beard earn a unique laurel.

From wearing the freshest clothes and eating at the chillest restaurants to hanging out with the hottest dudes, it’s clear that James Harden likes living life king-size.

The Beard is a man who isn’t averse to pursuing his interests irrespective of the time and money it could cost. Among his biggest passions was a burning desire to be involved in music-making.

Harden has been making routes for himself in order to enter the world of music production. And it seems that he’s hit it out of the ballpark with his very first venture as an executive producer.

James Harden is credited as the executive producer on Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s album 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/DNX8HUTbhP — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 4, 2021

Also Read – Zion Williamson should be rated higher than Anthony Davis on NBA 2K! Stephen A Smith babbles on about Pelicans youngster’s potential, takes shots at Lakers superstar in latest rant.

“Lil Baby and Lil Durk have the same passion for music as I have for basketball”: James Harden

Lil Baby and Lil Durk released a collaborative album called The Voice of the Heroes. This album has the unique distinction of being the first to have an NBA player as an executive producer.

James Harden was named in the credits as one of those responsible for this soundscape reaching its final stages. Much like Baby’s other mainstream work, this album opened to a resoundingly positive response from his devout and ever-burgeoning fanbase.

James Harden was obviously quite stoked to be a part of this project. He expanded on his foray into music and production in an interview with All Hip-Hop this summer. The Nets star says that Lil Baby and Lil Durk inspire him with their passion for music.

“From the beginning, I’ve had a passion for basketball, and music has always gone hand and hand with it. It drives me on the daily to continue to be the best at what I do, to always strive for more. I see that same passion in Lil Baby & Lil Durk.”

“From late nights in my studio in Houston, the two of them being by my side as I transitioned from Houston to New York. It was truly an honor to watch them in their element.”

“Countless hours in the studio watching them create was an absolute privilege, to say the least. They put the same work & dedication into their craft as I do.”

“Leaving all-night studio sessions going straight to practice with the songs they made gave me a newfound motivation.”

Also Read – If LeBron James is the GOAT then he’s gotta belong on AI’s list! Skip Bayless cites recent Allen Iverson take as ultimate ‘gotcha’ argument against stans of the Lakers superstar.