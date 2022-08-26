Giannis Antetokounmpo owns a part of $1.2 billion MLB team! 

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his NBA championship by purchasing a stake in a $1.2 billion MLB franchise, the Milwaukee Brewers!

The summer of 2021 was perhaps the most fruitful for the city of Milwaukee, they won their first NBA championship in over 50 years and the legitimacy of their city as a “sports city” was truly established.

But, it was even more rewarding for a 26-year-old from Greece, who had not only carried an NBA franchise on its back but also managed to finally fulfill his potential.

Giannis Antetokoumpo took the Milwaukee Bucks to the promised land and for once, he was the best player on the planet.

Giannis Antetokounmpo already has a hall-of-fame-worthy resume and the crown jewel was this title. To celebrate his well-deserved victory, he decided to buy himself something. But unlike material objects, he decided to buy a stake in a sports team!

To show his unrivaled love for the city, Giannis Antetokounmpo purchases a piece of Milwaukee Brewers

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s love for Milwaukee is noteworthy. It is the city that took in a poor boy from Greece and made him its face. Of course, he would want to be here for as long as he can.

To celebrate his championship, he decided to go ahead and get a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers! And the good news is that the MLB franchise is growing at a rapid rate.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is purchasing a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers, per @JeffPassan. The team is currently valued at about $1.2 billion, appreciating 225% over the last 10 years. Next up, fixing his swing 😂pic.twitter.com/U5E0uDw7hw — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 20, 2021

It is worth well over $1.2 billion and has appreciated well over 225% over the last 10 years. Safe to say, the Greek Freak has parked his money in a good place.

Moreover, he is also the first individual investor to be a part of the Brewers’ ownership group since Mark Attanasio bought the team all the way back in 2005. While we don’t know what the details of the deal are, we can now say Giannis is now officially a part of the MLB as an owner!

