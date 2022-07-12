LeBron James ripped Mario Chalmers for $50,000 on an inflight poker game during their Miami Heat days reveals Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade reveals that LeBron James once took down $50,000 while gambling with their Miami Heat team during a flight.

When the NBA season is in full swing, players have a lot of downtimes, especially while traveling, with no one to spend it with but each other.

Dwyane Wade’s gambling history is well known and well documented. The Miami Heat legend has been outspoken about the gambling issues he faced early in his career and how he overcame them with the help of his financial advisor.

Playing cards is one of the NBA’s most tried and true pastimes and sometimes video games as well. In particular, the game Booray. And, according to his former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade, LeBron James’ exploits in the game became legendary.

Dwyane Wade and Lebron James were must see TV 🔥 Side Note: Dwyane Wade is one of the best alley-oop passers of all time!@DwyaneWade x @KingJames pic.twitter.com/09kk8Kew09 — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) July 8, 2022

Wade recently opened up about his gambling adventures again, but this time he also revealed a story about his former teammate LeBron James.

Also, read – “Stephen Curry is the 3rd best shooter in his family, he doesn’t have much room to talk”: Charles Barkley hilariously calls the GSW MVP a “flash in the pan” during harmless banter

Dwyane Wade reveals that LeBron James won $50,000 once during a team gambling session

Wade took part in an AMA with Bleacher Report, during which one of the commenters asked him for his best airplane gambling story. The story that followed was epic, with Mario Chalmers losing $50,000 to LeBron James while they were all on the Heat.

Wade revealed one of his team gambling experiences with LeBron. It was when he played with his Miami Heat teammates during one of their flight trips.

According to the Bleacher Report, Dwyane Wade stated, “We played a lot of poker. I’m not sure what people consider to be good gambling stories about losing money. Mario Chalmers was the most memorable. We had a game called Booray. You can play the game with a ghost, and the ghost fades the pot.”

Wade also revealed that throughout the game, Chalmers was winning while LeBron James was designated as the ghost. Wade explained the story’s twist by saying LeBron James ‘flipped over’ the last hand, resulting in Chalmers losing out on an almost-winning scenario.

Chalmers was always the kid on LeBron’s Heat team. The fact he blew a big amount to one of the Heat’s stars fits the bill pretty well.

Also, read – “Talk basketball, don’t call Kevin Durant emotional”: The reigning NBA champion Draymond Green voices his distaste for ESPN reporter’s baseless take