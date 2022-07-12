“Talk basketball, don’t call Kevin Durant emotional”: The reigning NBA champion Draymond Green voices his distaste for ESPN reporter’s baseless take

Draymond Green rips apart a SportsCenter anchor for calling Kevin Durant “emotional” amid trade talks from Brooklyn.

For the longest time, it was Kyrie Irving who made headlines with respect to his future with the Brooklyn Nets. While the entire basketball world had focused on Kai’s decisions, Kevin Durant took the association by storm when sources discovered that he had requested a trade from the organization.

After a few disappointing seasons, KD wants to part ways with the New York-based organization. And amid these trade talks, the entire basketball fraternity has varied reactions to the news.

There are a majority of people who are criticizing The Durantula for switching teams as things start to get difficult for him. Shannon Sharpe is just one of many to attack the 2014 MVP for this decision. Almost a week ago, this is what the “UNDISPUTED” analyst had to say:

“I’m surprised, but I started thinking and realized KD’s a runner. He’s a track star. He’s going to run away when it gets hard. He can’t take the pain, he can’t get scared, if you get involved, he’ll leave your team in ruins.”

Whereas, there are a few people like Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen who understand and sympathize with the 6-foot-10 forward. Pip had said:

“I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all. I think it’s a great move for him. You move as much as you want, in today’s game. It’s like, to me, playing pick-up basketball.”

“Who are you to call Kevin Durant emotional?”: Draymond Green to an ESPN reporter

Recently, in one of the SportsCenter episodes, an anchor must’ve called Durant “emotional” while attacking him for the decision of parting ways with the Nets.

Now, Draymond Green has spoken about the whole “new media-old media” topic at length before. And clearly, the 4-time NBA champ isn’t afraid to call out any analyst or any media representative when he feels it’s required.

With that in mind, the reigning champ took shots at this anchor. Venting it out on Twitter, the former GSW DPOY wrote:

Just watched the anchor on Sportscenter with Nick Fredell discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional… Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable.

Clearly, Draymond Green doesn’t want to encourage the media to tarnish Durant’s reputation and won’t keep shut and tolerate any slander.

