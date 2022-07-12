“Stephen Curry is the 3rd best shooter in his family, he doesn’t have much room to talk”: Charles Barkley hilariously calls the GSW MVP a “flash in the pan” during harmless banter

Charles Barkley seems to have gotten offended as Stephen Curry mocked the former legend’s chances of finishing top 70 at the American Century Championship.

The American Century Championship celebrity tournament was a blockbuster with several stars putting their golfing skills on display. NBA legends such as Stephen Curry, Charles Barkley, and Vince Carter were also a few of the big names who participated in the annual event.

The Round Mound of Rebound was a force to reckon with during his playing days. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case on the course. Finishing 76th last year, the Sixers legend had sworn he would finish inside the top 70 this year.

When asked Steph about Barkley’s shot at finishing in the top 70, Steph blatantly, yet hilariously said:

“No, hell no. Clip that, send it to him, let him play it on every tee box,” Curry said. “There’s no way he’s doing it. As much faith as Chuck has had in the Warriors and jump-shooting teams winning championships, that’s the least amount of faith I have in him hitting the Top 70.”

Petty Steph had to make fun of Barkley’s golf game 😂 pic.twitter.com/XTrSXWjtDX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 8, 2022

Also Read: Warriors superstar and Packers legend dueled in the “$600,000” American Century Championship

Charles seemed to have gotten offended and decided to clap back.

“Stephen Curry is a flash in the pan”: Charles Barkley

When NBC played Curry’s interview video for Charles, the 59-year-old was pretty offended. Taking it one step further, Barkley got personal when he termed Chef Curry a “flash in the pan”. The Hall-Of-Famer further jokingly called the 2-time MVP the “third-best shooter in his own family”.

“That’s pretty harsh criticism coming from the third-best shooter in his own family,” Barkley said. “First all, he’s a flash in the pan. I never thought he’s gonna amount to anything and so far I’m correct. But he’s the third-best shooter in his family, so he don’t have much room to talk.”

These comments came back to haunt Barkley pretty soon.

Unfortunately, Sir Charles ended up finishing only 74th, failing to make it into the top 70 as he aimed to. However, kudos to him for improving his performance from last year’s outing (76th).

Whereas, Steph finished in the 16th position, having better results than his father Dell Curry (18th), brother Seth Curry (67th), teammate Andre Iguodala (57th), and fellow All-Star Kyle Lowry (56th).

Also Read: $1 million worth Christiana Barkley’s father is ecstatic with the birth of his grandson, Henry