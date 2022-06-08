Basketball

“LeBron James ruined basketball when he left, not Kevin Durant!”: Former teammate Iman Shumpert lynches Lakers star after allegation that Nets man ruined NBA during Warriors days

"LeBron James ruined basketball when he left, not Kevin Durant!": Former teammate Iman Shumpert lynches Lakers star after allegation that Nets man ruined NBA during Warriors days
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"I sure did punch a shark right in his face": When Shaquille O'Neal faced his toughest opponent of all time
Next Article
"Kawhi Leonard turned down $22 Million from Michael Jordan's brand!" : When Clippers star turned down the hallowed Jordan brand to shockingly sign with New Balance
NBA Latest Post
"Kawhi Leonard turned down $22 Million from Michael Jordan's brand!" : When Clippers star turned down the hallowed Jordan brand to shockingly sign with New Balance
“Kawhi Leonard turned down $22 Million from Michael Jordan’s brand!” : When Clippers star turned down the hallowed Jordan brand to shockingly sign with New Balance

Kawhi “The Klaw” Leonard was one of the biggest injury absentees of the 2021-22 NBA…