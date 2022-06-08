“Dennis Rodman has been dressing like he’s in Euphoria almost his whole NBA career!”: NBA Twitter goes berserk over the Bulls Legend’s fit pics from the 90s

Dennis Rodman was a fashion icon and he was so avant-garde that the NBA found him repulsive. However, in today’s culture, he would be iconic.

There are legends and then there are cult legends. Dennis Rodman falls into the latter category. There will never be another player like him.

Iconic. Flamboyant. Crazy. Call him whatever you like, it was his persona that radiated so brightly that even the sun paled in comparison.

During his time in the NBA, he was never a prolific scorer or a flashy passer but he was a terrific rebounder. He was so good that he won the rebounding title seven times!

Dennis probably took the phrase, “In whatever you do, strive to be the best!” quite literally. He was so good that Michael Jordan wanted him on the Chicago Bulls.

But there is something else that makes Rodman such a standout, it is his eccentricity. The man dressed up in whatever clothes he wanted, colored his hair in rainbow hues, adorned his body with tattoos, and got piercings everywhere.

Dennis Rodman, 1993 pic.twitter.com/jR6TpfUSJz — trash fit pics (@trashfitpics) June 5, 2022

Dennis Rodman walked so people today could run! A commentary on modern fits and why the Bulls legend was the pioneer.

You could say that it was Dennis Rodman who helped many millions figure out their true selves. The prudish repression of American culture was blown out of the water when Dennis took the spotlight.

NBA Twitter has been rife with buzz recently. Many have come out in swinging support of the player. While the aforementioned Tweet comes from a page called Trash Fit Pics, everyone is in disagreement.

Gender queer America sees the fit as hard and as this Twitter user described Dennis, he has been dressing like he’s in Euphoria his whole NBA career.

Dennis Rodman has been dressing like he’s in euphoria almost his whole NBA career https://t.co/qVRQgWSeGL — Sundae Driver (@VTamagotchi) June 5, 2022

Another user calls Rodman the OG and we can see why. Whatever you think, one thing is certain, this man is dressed to kill.

All these hoochie daddies better pay respect to the OG Hoochie Daddy, Dennis Rodman. He ran and now y’all can fly. pic.twitter.com/g52jqzsy2s — Damian Adams (@TheRealDealwDA) June 2, 2022

While a lot of you may not agree, we certainly think modern America needs to be grateful to Dennis Rodman, more and more by the passing minute. As today’s kids would say, “He got mad drip!”.

