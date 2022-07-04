“LeBron James’ salary is $600,000 more than the NBA’s salary cap in 2005!”: How inflation, marketing, and popularity have helped the NBA expand, figures concur 

LeBron James’ pay in his 20th season is the same as the salary cap for the entire NBA in 2004-05, the Lakers star’s second year in the league.

The NBA has changed a lot in the last 75 years, from the teams to the players to the game itself, but nothing has changed as much as the money.

The league wage ceiling was $55,000 in 1975, and each player received between $4,000 and $5,000 on average, with a few noteworthy outliers.

The league’s pay gap was a stunning $112.4 million in the 2021-22 season, with the average annual player compensation hovering around $7.5 million. Feel free to do the math, it’s very straightforward.

Today’s players are rewarded. It’s a big deal. Especially when compared to their forefathers. And it’s not only due to inflation; today’s NBA has outperformed all predictions in terms of both popularity and revenue.

The players have also become skilled marketers, a talent that has fostered the concurrent expansion of player empowerment, which has significantly altered what it means to secure the bag and continues to differentiate the NBA from other athletic organizations around the world.

LeBron James’ salary difference from his debut season to date shows how the NBA has flourished

The Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James is entering his 20th season in the NBA. During this time, the league has seen substantial growth in terms of coverage and popularity.

According to Boardroom, LeBron’s pay for 2022-23 ($44.4 million) is larger than the NBA’s total salary cap (43.8 million) in 2004-05, his second season in the league.

For what it’s worth, the current NBA salary cap for 2022-23 is $123.655 million, nearly quadruple of what it was 19 years ago.

However, the huge expansion is a credit to the NBA’s amazing efforts to make the game more worldwide and popular than other major sports organizations in the United States. The NBA’s TV deals alone bring in billions of dollars, so it’s no surprise that players get paid well.

The fact that LeBron James is still one of the highest-paid players in the NBA as he enters his 20th season speaks volumes about his longevity and exceptional talent.

The Lakers forward is still one of the best players in the NBA, and while he isn’t the same athletic danger he once was, he is more than capable of guiding a title contender.

