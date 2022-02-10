“LeBron James sat on someone’s lap just because he wanted a break!”: NBA Twitter explodes as Lakers’ star hilariously takes a moment in the middle of a game

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James hilariously chooses to take a break in the middle of a game after no foul is called on his drive

LeBron James really is doing it all for the Lakers right now.

During his last 5 games, the King has averaged 30.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 56.9% overall. Really, the Lakers have him to thank for even being in a position to get into the play-in tournament.

Even against the Blazers, at the time of writing, James has racked up 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists, on 53.8% from the field. And while that may not be the highest point total of his career through three quarters, it seems that we as fans have been given proof that none of them came without a cost to the Lakers superstar.

What do we mean by that, you ask? Well then, let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James takes a seat after he feels that a foul on him was not called by the officials

LeBron James has been known to do some weird stuff off the court. His family Tiktok challenges, his ‘bars’ on Instagram posts, and so on. But, it seems that the man has an affinity to do things of a similar nature on the court as well. Take a look.

And as you’d expect, NBA Twitter has been absolutely buzzing about it.

Bro just sat on that dude bro confused asl — (@goatedwok) February 10, 2022

Lebron James: “Get the hell outta the seat boy or I’ll trade your ass too!” #nba75 pic.twitter.com/0BUSWEJ1Xj — Jorge’s Modern Life (@fghtffyrdmns87) February 10, 2022

If lebron sat on my lap, I would never wash my pants. I would put it in a display case and preserve it — ⚫️⚪️ (@HardensBetta) February 10, 2022

Jorfraud would be too busy playing poker — (@onlybronn) February 10, 2022

Our condolences to the fan who had to awkwardly yet immediately give up his seat for the King. But hey, we’re sure the little moment he got out of it was absolutely worth it.

Really, if we were him, we’d probably NEVER stop talking about it.

