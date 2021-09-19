‘Yeah answer this’: Ja Morant doubles down on LeBron James’ annoyance with NBA Players practicing impractical shots

Ja Morant recently came out to defend some hot takes by the King LeBron James about some of the practice habits that modern NBA players have.

The NBA is a wildly different league than it was even just ten years ago. The way players work on their art and practice basketball is much different as players have adapted to newer strategies.

The explosion of the three point shot (thanks Steph Curry) has definitely widened the scope of the game, and it’s interesting to see how it’s impacted the way players train, focusing more on inside shots than outside ones. However, LeBron went a step further to say that many players practice shots they wouldn’t even take in games.

.@KingJames thinks too many players work on stuff they’ll never use in a game. pic.twitter.com/GBzS14bbvV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 18, 2021

Ja Morant Defends LeBron James’ Controversial Comments

Whether or not LeBron James’ comments hold any truth is a separate matter to discuss, but he does have some support from players around the league, including some of the younger ones.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant Tweeted out LeBron’s comments, wondering the same thing. Morant is about to enter his third year in the NBA and his sophomore season in the league was incredible as he led Memphis to an improbable playoff berth.

yeah answer this … https://t.co/46EEEts5tX — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 18, 2021

Again, there’s no measurable proof to justify any of these comments, but the fact that Morant is siding with LeBron clearly means the two of them are onto something.

Perhaps, in the wake of a more open league, players have been taking advantage of their liberties, often taking it a bit too far with the kind of practice they do.

Morant and LeBron meanwhile will be back at it to make it back to the playoffs in yet another tough Western Conference. LeBron and Morant may very well matchup in the postseason adding some intrigue to the bout.

