LeBron James shared a heartfelt moment with mother Gloria James post the 2020 Bubble Championship

Lakers’ LeBron James stepped away from the lockerroom celebrations to share a heartfelt moment with his mother post winning the Championship

The World came to a standstill in 2020. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the entire world was affected by the same. The pandemic also stopped NBA games, with the last game of the 2019-2020 season being played on March 11, 2020.

However, as we all were locked in our houses, we got a slimmer of hope, with the NBA restarting the season in a confined Bubble in Orlando, Florida. The Top-10 teams from each conference were invited to the Bubble, where they fought to make it to the playoffs and eventually compete for the NBA Championship.

LeBron James and the Lakers fought against the odds and took home the 2020 NBA Championship. They beat the Miami Heat 4-2 in the Finals to seal the deal. James won his 4th ring as well as his 4th Finals MVP. After winning it all, while his teammates were celebrating in the locker room, LBJ had to make a call to one of the most important people in his life.

LeBron James had a very emotional FaceTime call with his mother Gloria James

The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th championship in the Bubble, and the entire team was having a blast in the locker room. Emerging out of the room, LeBron James held a cigar in one hand and his phone in the other. The 4x Finals MVP was FaceTiming a very important person, his mother, Gloria James.

As captured by some reporters, LBJ had a very heartfelt call. He was heard saying,

“I had to leave the locker room; they’re going crazy in there right now. I had to get away. I’m calling you, I love you. You are the reason why I’m able to even do this, Mom. You don’t understand. Sixteen years old you bring a little a** boy into the world.”

“Come on, Mom. Everything that you had been through, everything that I had seen, there’s nothing that can stop me. This sh*t is nothing compared to sh*t you had to go through.”

Gloria replied and said, ‘God is Good.’

LeBron continued and said,

“God is good. God is great. I hope I continue to make you proud, Mom, I am nothing, I’m (expletive) without you. You’re special. I love you so much.”

LeBron FaceTimed his mom and thanked her for everything 🙏 (via @OmarESPN) pic.twitter.com/ULUlQ675lQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2020

This shows us how close LeBron and his mother truly are. Being a single mother at the age of 16, Gloria James did her best to raise LeBron, and she did a fantastic job.