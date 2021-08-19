“LeBron James should’ve got a standing ovation for that!”: Draymond Green and Steve Kerr react to then-Cavs star’s interview where he recalled how Celtics blew them out in Game 1 of 2018 ECF

NBA fans have long witnessed how LeBron James uses his phenomenal memory in real-time. Draymond Green and Steve Kerr had some interesting reactions to James rattling off a particular sequence in the 2018 playoffs.

As the old English proverb goes, ‘Heavy is the head that wears the crown’. And that certainly was the case for one LeBron James, long thought of as the NBA’s best player.

James has been put under the kind of intense scrutiny that few other athletes have ever experienced. Every aspect of his playing style on the court and his deeds off the court are under the microscope.

So when his team lost Game 1 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals in a blowout, some tough questions were asked. LeBron did not shy away from answering them.

In fact, he went above and beyond in accepting how his team had played flatly through the 4th quarter. This he did in extremely quicksilver fashion, glibly describing in play-by-play fashion how the game became a blowout.

Draymond Green and Steve Kerr react to this famous LeBron James interview answer

The Western Conference Finals between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors were on at the same time. This video clip was shown to both Draymond Green and Steve Kerr during the media interactions for that series. The duo had some contrasting reactions.

Draymond gave LeBron his props in unfettered fashion:

“Yeah, that was impressive. I think I can do the same thing, but that was impressive. He should’ve got more applause than that, he should’ve gotten a standing ovation. That was very impressive.”

Steve Kerr, meanwhile, was a little surprised that there was applause from the reporters at LeBron’s presser. He seemed to be under the impression that everyone knows what goes into playing NBA-level basketball at a mental level.

“There was applause? No, I’m not surprised, he’s a great player. I think great players remember everything. It’s like being a quarterback. Not all of them remember it though!”