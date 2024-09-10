LeBron James’ Son Bryce Gets Teased About His Rumored Girlfriend Sadie Johnson: “Don’t Make Me Say the Name”

In the new season of Uninterrupted’s Top Class Hoops, Bryce James & Co. hit the road for Week 3 of Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League. During a segment, the group was asked what they missed the most while traveling. While Bryce chose to tease his friends for missing their girlfriends, little did he know that he would get a taste of his own medicine.

Advertisement

While Bryce was pointing fingers, one of his friends came back at him with, “And you. Don’t make me say the name.” And that coy smile on Bryce’s face said it all.

The younger son of LeBron James is rumored to be dating Sadie Johnson. The two were last spotted together at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They often feature on each other’s socials, posing for pictures and making TikToks together. During her time in France, Sadie also uploaded a video with Bryce from Disney, Paris.

In the video, the two appear to be enjoying the theme park rides. However, Johnson and James do look quite snug and comfortable with one another.

Bryce James with Sadie Johnson in Paris pic.twitter.com/JBgR3wLkFH — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 10, 2024

Apart from her relationship with Bryce, Sadie seems to be on good terms with the James Family as well. While in Paris, Bryce and Sadie were also spotted alongside his mother Savannah, his younger sister Zhuri as well as Bronny and his girlfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vendetta Dailly (@vendetta_dailly)

Sadie may not have a lot of pictures with Bryce’s parents, but she does have a TikTok of dancing with Zhuri.

Sadie Johnson with Zhuri pic.twitter.com/3KjuvlhmF1 — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 10, 2024

This clearly indicates how close Johnson is to the James family. Also, judging by Bryce’s reaction to his teammate putting him on the spot, fans could get to see more pictures and videos of the budding couple.