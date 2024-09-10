mobile app bar

LeBron James’ Son Bryce Gets Teased About His Rumored Girlfriend Sadie Johnson: “Don’t Make Me Say the Name”

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
LeBron James’ Son Bryce Gets Teased About His Rumored Girlfriend Sadie Johnson: “Don’t Make Me Say the Name”

Credits: Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the new season of Uninterrupted’s Top Class Hoops, Bryce James & Co. hit the road for Week 3 of Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League. During a segment, the group was asked what they missed the most while traveling. While Bryce chose to tease his friends for missing their girlfriends, little did he know that he would get a taste of his own medicine.

While Bryce was pointing fingers, one of his friends came back at him with, “And you. Don’t make me say the name.” And that coy smile on Bryce’s face said it all.

The younger son of LeBron James is rumored to be dating Sadie Johnson. The two were last spotted together at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They often feature on each other’s socials, posing for pictures and making TikToks together. During her time in France, Sadie also uploaded a video with Bryce from Disney, Paris.

In the video, the two appear to be enjoying the theme park rides. However, Johnson and James do look quite snug and comfortable with one another.

Apart from her relationship with Bryce, Sadie seems to be on good terms with the James Family as well. While in Paris, Bryce and Sadie were also spotted alongside his mother Savannah, his younger sister Zhuri as well as Bronny and his girlfriend.  

Sadie may not have a lot of pictures with Bryce’s parents, but she does have a TikTok of dancing with Zhuri.

This clearly indicates how close Johnson is to the James family. Also, judging by Bryce’s reaction to his teammate putting him on the spot, fans could get to see more pictures and videos of the budding couple. 

Post Edited By:Bhavani Singh

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

A fan of Basketball since the late 2000s, Abhishek Dhaiwal has been covering the game for over five years. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek is an NBA sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a District and National level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal

Share this article

Don’t miss these