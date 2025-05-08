“Another Bird Out the Nest”: LeBron James Gets Emotional About Sending Son Bryce Off to College in Arizona

The end of the NBA season is a time for reflection, especially for older players who may not have many years left. LeBron James, who just completed his 22nd season in the league with a first-round playoff elimination, knows that better than most.

Advertisement

The newest episode of LeBron’s Mind the Game podcast with cohost Steve Nash dropped this morning, and the King took the time not only to look back on a wild season full of twists and turns but also to look ahead at what’s to come.

LeBron’s status as a father was a central storyline of this Lakers season, as he became part of the first father-son duo to share an NBA court. Bronny James was drafted by the Lakers in the second round last summer, and though he played sparingly, often bouncing between the NBA and the G League, it was an undeniably special moment when he got to share the court with his pops.

Basketball fans didn’t get to see a ton of Bronny this year or in his one college year, which was limited to just 25 games at USC due to a scary heart issue. He’s not the only James son who will have played Division I ball, though, because LeBron’s other son, Bryce, committed to Arizona earlier this year.

Nash asked LeBron how he was planning to fill his time this summer as he recovers from the sprained MCL he suffered in the loss to the Wolves. While he seemed dedicated to getting back to 100% health as soon as possible, he also sounded relatable when he spoke about seeing another son growing up.

“My youngest son is headed off to college soon, so that’s another bird out the nest. A very emotional moment coming up for Bryce going off to Tucson to be an Arizona Wildcat.”

Luckily for LeBron, he said he’ll be able to stay busy by watching his daughter Zhuri play on her travel volleyball team.

All eyes will be on Bryce James this college basketball season

LeBron skipped college to go straight to the NBA, and Bronny didn’t have enough time to make his mark. Bryce is in a much better position to leave his imprint on the college game, even if he isn’t as heralded as a recruit.

Arizona is coming off its second consecutive Sweet Sixteen finish, and they have holes to fill after losing All-American Caleb Love to graduation and several others to the transfer portal. Bryce just helped Sierra Canyon win a state title by averaging 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his senior season.

Having the pressure of the James name can be a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, it affords opportunities that other players might not get, but on the other, expectations are often unrealistic and the criticism extra harsh. Just ask Bronny, who actually showed good development this year but was hounded at all turns by people hating on him.

Arizona is always in the mix, and Tommy Lloyd is a great coach who should be able to get the most out of Bryce. With Cooper Flagg entering the draft, college basketball is going to need a new main character, whether he’s ready for a responsibility like that or not. Let’s hope that Bryce has a good head on his shoulders.