LeBron James Stats vs Clippers: How Does the Lakers Star Fare Against Cross-Town Rivals?

The battle between the Los Angeles team has been going on for a while. The rivalry between the Lakers and the Clippers often perks up fans’ ears. Although the Clippers are nowhere near the Lakers, when compared with the title, in recent years the team has been giving some tough fights. Lakers talisman LeBron James has been making sure to show the Clippers, who’s the better side in LA with his high-intensity performances.

During his stellar career spanning over two decades, LeBron has faced the Clippers 44 times. In those games, he averages 25.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists. As a Laker, King James numbers are slightly better against the archrivals. After his arrival in LA in 2018, LeBron has faced the Clippers 16 times. In those games, he averages 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks. LeBron’s game-high against the Clippers was after he joined the Lakers.

In January last year, as he was inching closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record, LeBron had a bittersweet moment against the Clippers.

In a losing cause, he dropped 46 points along with 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. LeBron broke several records in that game including a career high three pointers made in a single game as he buried 9 out of 14 attempts. He also became the first player in the history of the league to score over 40 points against all 30 NBA teams.

He surpassed the likes of the late, great Kobe Bryant who never played against the Lakers and Kevin Durant and James Harden, all three players have scored 40 or more against 29 teams.

LeBron James’ 2023-24 season so far

The stats might make you forget for a moment that this is LeBron’s 21st season in the NBA. Even at the age of 39, he is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. This season, King James is leading the Lakers in points, assists, and steals. So far, he is averaging 25 points, 7.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Although his team is reeling, sitting at the 10th position in the Western Conference, LBJ is undoubtedly their best player.

With a 31-28 record at the end of February, the Lakers chances of making their way into the playoffs are hanging by a thread. But the team is known to pull off miracles at the last minute. As per the Playoff Probabilities Report, the Lakers have a 25.5% chance of making their way into the playoffs this season. Their ranking is even lower than the Golden State Warriors at the moment. If they wish to clinch that position, they will have to pull off something similar to what they did in the last season.