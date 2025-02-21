“We Have The Slowest Pace In The League Because Of You”: Josh Hart And Jalen Brunson Duke It Out Over Whose Better

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have taken yet another series of friendly jabs at each other on their ‘Roommates Podcast.’ The whole thing started with Brunson admitting Hart was stronger than him, but not more athletic. However, as soon as the latter took the liberty to call himself “quicker” than his teammate, Brunson took it personally.

Both of them are important players for the Knicks. But in the spirit of competition, one has to be ‘better’ than the other. So, to clear it out, they got into the discussion and Hart told Brunson that he’s “not quick or fast.” This came as a surprise to him because he believes he is quicker with the ball.

“We have the slowest pace in the league because of you, ’cause you’re slow as hell,” Hart said while looking pointedly at Brunson.

The point guard countered it by boasting that the Knicks have the second-best offensive rating in the league. With 120.7, they are only behind the Cleveland Cavaliers who have an offensive rating of 122.2.

Brunson said, “[The second-best offensive rating is] not because of you.” These two continued to argue with one another over who was faster, but there was an easier way to figure it out.

Jalen: "Josh is stronger but he is not more athletic than me." Josh: "I'm definitely more athletic that him…stronger, faster, quicker." Jalen: "Quicker?" Josh: "You are not quick..you are not quick or fast." Jalen: "Who's faster with the basketball?" Josh: "me…we have… pic.twitter.com/ylUvXZJi68 — Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) February 20, 2025

If we look at the average speed, Brunson with 4.25 is slightly better than Hart who has a 4.14 average speed. Brunson leads in average offensive speed as well with 4.67 to Hart’s 4.39.

Hart has a better average speed on the defense with 3.87 to Brunson’s 3.78. They’re pretty much neck to neck in all categories on the advanced stats sheet. So it makes sense why they got into such a specific argument in the first place.

However, the discussion that started on a good note didn’t end as neither of them was willing to back down.

After a minute, it turned to Jalen Brunson calling out Josh Hart for overthinking on the floor and making bad passes. He mocked the forward’s poor eye for a pass, saying, “The reason why you think that is because your mind is running at 1,000 miles a minute.”

Brunson further teases his teammate and said, “You don’t know where to go. You jump in the air and make some BS passes to god knows who.” Even a passionate rant couldn’t get Hart to agree. “I’m still faster than you,” he replied.

In most cases, this friendly tiff could’ve escalated into a heated argument, but since it’s the two Villanova alums, this was nothing but a friendly discussion.