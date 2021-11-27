Basketball

“LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant for the most points scored in overtime”: The four-time NBA champion currently holds the record for most points scored in OT since 1996

"LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant for the most points scored in overtime": The four-time NBA champion currently holds the record for most points scored in OT since 1996
Udhav Arora

Previous Article
"I think it's absolutely insane that people are counting the LA Lakers out": Draymond Green defends LeBron James and co amidst the team testing rough waters
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant for the most points scored in overtime": The four-time NBA champion currently holds the record for most points scored in OT since 1996
“LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant for the most points scored in overtime”: The four-time NBA champion currently holds the record for most points scored in OT since 1996

LeBron James scored eight points in overtime against Indiana Pacers, overtaking Kobe Bryant as the…