“LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant for the most points scored in overtime”: The four-time NBA champion currently holds the record for most points scored in OT since 1996

LeBron James scored eight points in overtime against Indiana Pacers, overtaking Kobe Bryant as the NBA’s top scorer in OT since 1996.

In a season where they were expected to be the top contenders in the league, the LA Lakers have been, lightly put, underwhelming. LeBron James’ run into controversy does them no good either.

This started with his scuffle with Isaiah Stewart, where the King was ejected and handed a one-game ban. This extended to the Lakers’ trip to Indianapolis, where LeBron got two fans thrown out of the stadium for over-the-top heckling.

That was not the only major LeBron James takeaway from that game, though. As the game went to overtime, the visitors outscored the hosts, winning the game 116-124. The four-time MVP scored eight of those 12 points, including two consecutive threes.

LeBron James takes his OT points tally to 473, overtaking Kobe Bryant in the process

Kobe Bryant has forever been known as arguably one the most clutch player to grace the NBA. His tally of 471 points in overtime was the highest the league had seen since 1996.

However, with his eight against Indiana, LeBron reached 473 points, clearing the late Lakers guard by two points. The list also features other all-time greats, including Paul Pierce in third, Dirk Nowitzki in fourth, and Dwyane Wade in fifth.

Most points in overtime since 1996 ⬆️ LeBron James – 473

Kobe Bryant – 471

Paul Pierce – 365

Dirk Nowitzki – 357

Dwyane Wade – 318

Moreover, LeBron did in fewer games as well. Kobe took 100 games to reach 471 points, while Thursday night was the former Cleveland Cavaliers forward’s 97th OT.

At the end of the night, LeBron James ended as the highest scorer on the court, with 39 points — his season-high —, on 42% FG. He will have to keep that heat alive when they take on the Sacramento Kings at the STAPLES Center tonight.