“Isaiah Stewart, take it from me, getting into it with LeBron James never ends well!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green gives his take on the scuffle and doles out advices for the Pistons’ sophomore

Warriors’ Draymond Green talks about the LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart scuffle, gives out advice to the Pistons’ sophomore

The last week or so has been very eventful in the NBA. There have been a lot of things that have happened. One of the biggest to do so was LeBron James‘ second career ejection. The scuffle that led to the ejection was touted all in the media, and almost everyone had something to say about the same. It resulted in the King getting a one-game suspension, and Isaiah Stewart getting suspended for 2 games.

Draymond Green, who started his own podcast called, ‘The Draymond Green show”, discussed the same in this week’s episode. He started off the episode by talking about the incident and gave his two cents about the same. Draymond expressed his emotions about the same, and called the whole thing out, for being a show. He then continues to talk and give some words of advice to Stewart.

“Getting into it with LeBron James is never worth it”: Draymond Green

Going over the altercation, Draymond Green felt that LeBron James did not deserve a match suspension for the fight. He also kept it real, talking about the fight. Green felt that the altercation was more of a facade because initially Stewart and King James seemed to be having just a conversation.

LeBron James was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart. (🎥 via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/PJRiGCmAQw — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 22, 2021

It was only after the teammates got involved, that Stewart felt that he should be acting up more. Green feels that if Stewart actually had to go after the King, he should have done that face to face, instead of waiting till later, when he was being held back.

Draymond had some words of advice for the young player. Coming from someone who has had his fair share of altercations with players, Green advised the young Piston against it.

Talking about other things, he tried explaining how a 2-game suspension is actually very costly, especially when you’re new in the league. It means the next cheque you get is significantly lesser than the ones you’ve been getting, and how money is a delicate thing for a lot of new players in the NBA.

Green expects Stewart to have a relatively quieter time in the season ahead, unlike the numerous scuffles he’s already had so far.