“People have never seen any player like me before, I’m so blessed and thankful that I can do so many different things on the floor”: Russell Westbrook responds to the constant fault-finding against him

Russell Westbrook claps back at his critics and naysayers who have been targeting the superstar ever since he arrived in LA.

Arguably one of the most polarizing superstars of the current decade, Russell Westbrook has been under the heat for his recent performances. The former MVP joined forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the current off-season in LA.

Many believed Westbrook’s ball-dominant nature would prohibit him from being a good fit on the Lakers roster. Though it is too early to conclude, the Lakers are struggling to be a +500 team this season. Brodie ranks 3rd in the league in turnovers, averaging 4.6 per game.

The Lakers are 13-12 currently, which is surprising since they were one of the favorites at the beginning of the season. Westbrook has been the poster boy of criticism against the LA Lakers. Brodie is currently averaging 20.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 8.7 APG, and 1.3 SPG.

The Lakers point guard recently fired back at his critics for targeting him on a nightly basis. Mr. Triple Double believes people try to find negatives when a player does something different from the traditions.

Russell Westbrook gives a befitting reply to his critics.

Ever since he wore the purple and gold uniform, Westbrook has been under the radar. Not so long ago, veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless described Brodie as the greatest awfulest player in the league has ever seen. His stat line bears evidence to Skip’s statement.

Russ in his last 8 games: 26 PTS | 10 AST | 9 REB

31 PTS | 10 AST |13 REB

20 PTS | 5 AST | 7 REB

29 PTS | 11 AST | 10 REB

25 PTS | 9 AST | 6 REB

23 PTS | 6 AST | 5 REB

10 PTS | 9 AST

24 PTS | 11 AST Silencing the haters 🤫 pic.twitter.com/DjJBgiL2yZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2021

However, turning the ball continues to be the Lakers point guard’s biggest enemy. Westbrook recently addressed the constant hate and negativity around him as a player.

“People have never seen any player like me before,” Westbrook said. “When people do things that have never been done before, people’s first response is to point out the negatives of why it happened, how it happened. And that’s reality. That’s the world we live in. For me, that’s why I’m okay with being comfortable in doing the things I’m doing for the game and trying to win, and I can live with that.”

He continued,

“If you just kinda look back and you see the last three or four years, I’ve always been on new teams, so I’m just kind of like figuring out the best way to better play. The good part about it is I’m so blessed and thankful that I can do so many different things on the floor.”

Via: ESPN

Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in the last three of his four seasons. The two-time scoring champion has played on four teams since 2018. In the past as well, Westbrook has started rough but figured a way to win as the season progressed.

Though we are only 25-games into the season, the Lakers need to find a way to win as a unit. The western conference is stacked with talented teams such as the Warriors and Phoenix Suns.