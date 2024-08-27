LeBron James Texted DeMar DeRozan In The Middle of The Night About The Drew League

As most of you are aware, the Drew League is one of the rawest forms of basketball that attracts even the biggest icons to play. In 2022, LeBron James teamed up with DeMar DeRozan in South California. The home crowd was thrilled because King James last played there in 2011 and was coming back that year.

The gym at the King Drew Magnet High School in Los Angeles was estimated to be packed with over 2,500 people. Two years later, DeRozan revealed how this partnership came about because of a late-night text from James. The 4x champion had reached out to ask the 35-year-old about his participation in the pro-am summer league.

In response, Debo urged ‘The King’ to join him in the event. LeBron agreed without hesitation. A week later, the duo took the court together to give the basketball fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience. DeRozan recounted the details on the Club 520 Podcast.

“Shoutout to Bron for doing that. He definitely a real one for that because… I was in the middle of the night. It was like a week before I had played in it and Bron had hit me and was like, ‘Whatsup? When you playing in Drew again?’. I’m like, ‘Next week. Come f**k with me’. ‘Alright. Bet. I’mma come f**k with you.'”

The NBA All-Star led the MMV Cheaters to a 104-102 win against the Black Pearl Elite. James orchestrated this victory with a double-double of 42 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 steals. DeRozan supported this effort with his 30 points and 14 rebounds.

This game added a memorable chapter to the Drew League’s storied history. Over nearly five decades, the competition has featured stars like Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Paul George, and Trae Young, among others.

Yet, no one contributed to the league’s popularity like DeRozan. The Crompton-born grew up within walking distance from the Drew venue. He always felt a strong connection to the community. The 6x All-Star’s frequent appearances reflected this sense of obligation. DeRozan once shared this commitment with CBS Mornings.

“I always feel like I have to be a part of the Drew League… Everybody don’t have the means to be able to see an NBA game. I always try to leave the impression of whenever young people leave from the gym that they have a sense of inspiration to keep going.”

DeRozan’s proposal for James was proof of his eagerness to make the Drew League’s foundation even stronger. It paid off remarkably, giving the local players much-needed exposure and the crowd a taste of top-tier basketball.