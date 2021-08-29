“LeBron James, they love you right now, but they are waiting”: When Allen Iverson warned the then-20-year-old about the incoming hate

While appearing as a guest on the television show Quite Frankly with Stephen A. Smith in 2005, Allen Iverson had predicted the hate LeBron James could receive in the future.

It would not be wrong to say that AI was one of the most path-breaking players in the history of the NBA. The 1st pick in the 1996 Draft, Iverson was a highly skilled guard who impressed everyone with his razzle and dazzle on the hardwood.

However, the former MVP was involved in several controversies during his career that involved conflicts with the higher authorities of the league. David Stern’s implementation of a formal dress code had caused a huge uproar among certain NBA players, with Iverson leading the dissent.

This was followed by several reports of AI having conflicts with the top management of the Philadelphia 76ers. The iconic practice rant served as retaliation for head coach Larry Brown’s accusations against the former MVP.

Allen Iverson had predicted the hate LeBron James would have to endure during his career

While talking to close friend and analyst Stephen A. Smith, the 11x All-Star had some words of wisdom for a young LeBron James during the year 2005.

King James was one of the most highly touted prospects entering the league in 2003. The kid from Akron was under constant media attention during the time. Regarded as the next big thing, James seemed was predicted as the future face of the league.

The next consecutive season, James was selected to play in the All-Star Game. He also earned a spot in the All-NBA Second Team. The former Cavs player was on his way to the pinnacle.

During an interview with Stephen A. Smith, Iverson spoke about how scrutinizing a successful NBA player’s career could be.

“I always let LeBron know off top, dawg, they love you right now but please believe me, the first incident – the first time something happen – they are waiting”

Neither did anyone know that AI’s prediction would be on point. With years, James became one of the most scrutinized players in the NBA.

The superstar seemed the only source of TRPs for the media, who would constantly circulate stories and narratives that weren’t even true most of the time.

Iverson was always an advocate for the players. The 76ers legend knew how volatile the world could be towards a player after he was at the top, having experienced it first hand.

James, who would soon be 37-years in December, continues to be the media’s favorite source of entertainment and TRPs. The superstar is under the constant radar with every move he makes.