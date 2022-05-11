Basketball

“LeBron James tops the list with $127 million, Stephen Curry comes in 6th with $86 million”: Sportico’s list of 2022’s highest-paid athletes features 4 NBA players in the top 10

“LeBron James tops the list with $127 million, Stephen Curry comes in 6th with $86 million”: Sportico’s list of 2022’s highest-paid athletes features 4 NBA players in the top 10
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“You’re going to fire Phil Jackson? Ok, I’m out”: When Shaq stood up against Lakers management and Jerry Buss and pushed his way out to Miami Heat
Next Article
“Zion Williamson finally looks in shape to lead the Pels to the 2023 Finals”: NBA Twitter erupts as photos of the NOLA star working out at Duke’s practice facility go viral
NBA Latest Post
“Zion Williamson finally looks in shape to lead the Pels to the 2023 Finals”: NBA Twitter erupts as photos of the NOLA star working out at Duke’s practice facility go viral
“Zion Williamson finally looks in shape to lead the Pels to the 2023 Finals”: NBA Twitter erupts as photos of the NOLA star working out at Duke’s practice facility go viral

New Orleans Pelicans youngster Zion Williamson was seen practicing at Duke University’s training facility. It…