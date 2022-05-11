“LeBron James tops the list with $127 million, Stephen Curry comes in 6th with $86 million”: Sportico’s list of 2022’s highest-paid athletes features 4 NBA players in the top 10

With $127 million earned this past year, LeBron James becomes the highest-paid athlete of 2022 according to Sportico’s list.

LeBron James had a tough time on the court this season. Despite putting on an MVP-like performance and averaging a staggering 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, The King was unable to lead his Lakers to the play-in tournament, let alone the playoffs.

However, the 4-time MVP has been getting all the success off the court. According to Sportico, LBJ earned a whopping $127 million just this past year – the highest ever in his nearly two-decade-long career and the most out of all the athletes in the world.

.@KingJames earned $127 million during the past 12 months from the Lakers and his expanding off-court empire. It is the highest tally of his two-decade career and more than any other athlete on the planet. pic.twitter.com/uXTmSWWzij — Sportico (@Sportico) May 11, 2022

Bron earned $36.9 million as his salary/winnings, playing for the LA-based franchise. The remaining $90 million came from various endorsements including companies like Nike, AT&T, GMC, and Crypto.com, among a whole bunch of others. Given his 120 million followers on Instagram, it is no surprise why the 18-time All-Star is the face of several companies.

Also Read: When Jimmy Butler demanded money upfront from the Bulls on his 5-year, $90 Million max contract

LeBron isn’t the only NBA player who has been doing well for himself. Superstars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and James Harden all feature in the top 10 of the list alongside LeBron as well.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and James Harden feature in the top 10 list alongside LeBron James

It is not shocking that Curry, KD, and Harden feature on this list as well. Being three of the top players in the league, and given their incredibly large fan following, it is no surprise why these MVPs earn quite a lot through endorsements.

The Golden State Warriors leader comes in 6th on the list, jumping up 4 spots from last year, with $86.2 million in total earnings ($41.2 million in salaries and winnings, $45 million in endorsements).

The Brooklyn Nets forward finished 7th on the list just below his former teammate with $85.9 million in total earnings ($37.9 million in salaries and winnings, $48 million in endorsements).

The Philadelphia 76ers combo-guard was the 4th and last basketball player to feature in the top 10 of the list at the 9th position with $76 million total earnings ($40 million in salaries and winnings, $36 million in endorsements).

Lionel Messi ranks second among the 100 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World in 2022. He earned $122 million, behind LeBron James of the LA Lakers with $126.9 million. Cristiano Ronaldo is third with $115 million and Neymar with $103 million. This via @Sportico. pic.twitter.com/IUXZl1FW2H — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) May 11, 2022

Also Read: Why Warriors’ superstar decided to sign with Under Armour over the market leader

Kudos to all the athletes for making doing good for themselves.