“LeBron James used to torch the Raptors so bad, they tried hiding from him!”: NBA Twitter reacts to image of DeMar DeRozan and co. in camouflage colors

NBA Twitter revisits the LeBron James era of reign of terror over the Toronto Raptors as the playoffs begin tomorrow

The NBA Play-In Tournament is about to end tonight, and soon we shall have the final two teams heading to the playoffs as well. The NBA Playoffs start tomorrow, and it’s a moment for celebration for all fans. Playoff basketball is one of the most enjoyable times for all fans, well if your team makes its way there. Sorry Lakers fans.

However, each team has that one player, they are happy they don’t have to face in the offseason. For the Toronto Raptors, that guy is none other than the King himself, LeBron James. LBJ has given Raptors fans many sleepless nights and teary eyes.

For three consecutive years, LeBron James and his Cavaliers kicked the Raptors out of the playoffs. In 2016, they beat the Raptors 4-2 in the Conference Finals. In 2017, LBJ swept them in the Conference Semi-Finals and repeated the same in 2018.

Also Read: “Toronto Raptors just play reckless, sending three guys on me..”: Joel Embiid knows how his first round opponents play, not going to repeat 2019’s heartbreak

The Raptors fans were probably the happiest when LBJ decided he was taking his talents to Tinseltown. Right after he left the East, the Raptors went on to win the whole NBA Championship.

NBA Twitter trolls the Toronto Raptors over the way LeBron James used to own them

Recently, a Twitter user found an image of the Toronto Raptors and their camouflage jerseys. Using this as a perfect backdrop for a meme, they captioned the same,

LeBron used to torch the raptors so bad they tried hiding from him 😭 pic.twitter.com/nT3fAUR69z — ً. (@BolWrld) April 15, 2022

The rest of NBA Twitter chimed in soon enough and had their fun with the same.

LeBronto days were scary — KiNg (@KiNgl077) April 15, 2022

Dawg this the one 😂😂 https://t.co/cM28LfA3os — Rico Suave (@FrankLucasJr_) April 15, 2022

LeBron looked at the Raptors the same way the Boston Bruins look at the Leafs smh https://t.co/S8jCn8GIEa — Thomas O’Malley™ (@cal_mitchell) April 15, 2022

Best thing that ever happen for the raptors was Lebron heading to the westcoast. — Kingaling (@Jking730) April 15, 2022

Also Read: “Well guess who beat the Best team ever?!”: Kendrick Perkins takes a dig at Draymond Green and the Warriors’ 73-9 season via LeBron James

We haven’t seen a team getting owned as hard by a player as hard LeBron James owned the Raptors. Things have changed since, but the LeBron reign of terror over the Raptors still haunts the fans up North still.