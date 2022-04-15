“Well guess who beat the Best team ever?!”: Kendrick Perkins takes a dig at Draymond Green and the Warriors’ 73-9 season via LeBron James

The 2015-16 NBA season will go down in history as one of the greatest in league history.

The 2015-16 NBA season will be remembered for so many reasons but mainly for the fact that it changed the landscape of the NBA.

Stephen Curry had a historic year, winning the scoring title and becoming the league’s first-ever unanimous NBA MVP. He also broke his own previously set record of most three-pointers scored in an NBA season when he made 402 threes in the 2015-16 season.

Curry’s team, The Golden State Warriors broke a record that was set 20 years ago by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls (72-10) when they went 73-9 during the regular season.

Everyone across the NBA world expected the Warriors to win the championship but LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers had other plans.

Draymond Green sat down with Steph Curry to talk about that famous season and why their Warriors team was the greatest ever

What two players come to your mind when you think of the term ‘synergy’? Nash and Stoudemire? James and Wade? Jordan and Pippen? Kobe and Shaq?

The list could go on and on but when you talk about recent times, no teammates know each other better than Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The two have great chemistry on and off the court.

Green recently invited Curry on his podcast, ‘The Draymond Green Show’. The two superstars spoke in length about the 73-win season, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, why Mark Jackson is under-appreciated and so much more.

“To be quite frank with you, I still think we had the best team ever. Although we didn’t finish it and win a championship, I still think that was the best team ever, until 2017!”, said Green.

ESPN Analyst and former NBA player, Kendrick Perkins was quick to respond to Green’s comments by saying, “Well guess who beat the Best team ever?! 🐐 James. Carry the hell on…”

Well guess who beat the Best team ever?! 🐐 James. Carry the hell on… https://t.co/9J73ndMZt2 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 14, 2022

It will be interesting to see whether Green responds to Perkins considering the history between the two.

