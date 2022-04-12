Basketball

“LeBron James wants Mark Jackson to coach the Lakers, who said this about Savannah James!”: Twitter pulls out receipts of the former Warriors coach being flagrant on-air as the rumour mills churn

"LeBron James wants Mark Jackson to coach the Lakers, who said this about Savannah James!": Twitter pulls out receipts of the former Warriors coach being flagrant on-air as the rumour mills churn
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
“Wilt Chamberlain made 20 out of 25 free throws from half-court": Basketball historian reminisces over the Lakers giant pioneering shooting from range
Next Article
"Controlled aggression at its best": Sachin Tendulkar expresses awe of Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube as duo stitch hundred-run partnership vs RCB in IPL 2022
NBA Latest Post
"YOU sh*t the bed, Russell Westbrook! No one else!": O'Shea Jackson gives Lakers star the unfiltered facts on his abysmal season in Los Angeles
“YOU sh*t the bed, Russell Westbrook! No one else!”: O’Shea Jackson gives Lakers star the unfiltered facts on his abysmal season in Los Angeles

Disgruntled Lakers fan reacts to Russell Westbrook’s obscene comments on his level of opportunity with…