“LeBron James wants Mark Jackson to coach the Lakers, who said this about Savannah James!”: Twitter pulls out receipts of the former Warriors coach being flagrant on-air as the rumour mills churn

LeBron James just wrapped his exit interview yesterday and the rumor mills are already churning, this time Mark Jackson is in the picture.

It has been exactly one day since LBJ’s exit interview and the Lakers’ dismissal of Frank Vogel. Yet, here we are, talking about the Lakers’ prospective new head coach.

This time the candidate is Mark Jackson. While many may be surprised at the candidacy of Jackson, let’s not forget this is the same coach that brought together the Golden State Warriors together.

During his short but bright tenure, he managed to bring the warriors to consecutive playoff appearances since 1992. They also managed to rack up 51 wins during the 2013-14 season, the first 50-win season since 1994.

Despite his success, the Warriors let go of Jackson and hired Steve Kerr in 2014. The following year they won the championship.

It would still be a very different type of coach than anybody that LeBron has ever worked with. Jackson is known for incorporating defense into his teams, something LeBron James solely reserves for important moments.

I don’t get surprised by a lot, but I would be a legitimately shocked if the Lakers actually hired (or even really legitimately considered) Mark Jackson. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 12, 2022

LeBron James wants Mark Jackson, the same man who made lewd comments about his wife Savannah James, on-air!

While it makes sense for LeBron and Mark to team up. From a rivalry standpoint, at least, it is bizarre to see that he would want mark after his comments.

Twitter is always quick to pull out receipts, and this time they quickly found the comments Mark Jackson made about LeBron’s wife during the 2018 NBA Finals.

While it may be something that James has put behind him, it is still odd to picture him working under a coach who could say something so brazen, on national TV.