“Kyrie gave Drew League the ‘Kyrie Irving experience!”: Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless cite LeBron James as reason for why he helped Phil Handy’s Lakers camp instead

Kyrie Irving is proving to be an unsolvable enigma.

Even with a limited number of outcomes as to what’s next, Kyrie Irving continues to baffle the NBA community. His snub of the hallowed Drew League was the latest addition to a confusing list.

With his future at Brooklyn up in the air and the bright lights of LA calling for him, it was expected that Kyrie and LeBron James reunite at the Drew League as the first step to an NBA reunion. However, Kyrie Irving’s last-minute backing out denied LA fans of that sight.

Uncle Drew lighting up the Drew League would have been quite the experience for a viewer. But it was not to be. Irving instead opted to assist Lakers coach Phil Handy at his basketball camp.

While this did drive up the Kyrie to Lakers rumors further, the excitement a Drew League appearance would have created, was killed.

And as usual, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless were ready to dissect the matter on Undisputed.

What did Skip and Shannon have to say about Kyrie’s Drew League absence?

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless are arguably the most popular sports analysts in American sports right now. Their fiery takes often cause a wave in the NBA community.

Their most recent contribution to NBA Twitter? A dissection of the Kyrie Irving situation.

With Kyrie Irving passing on the Drew League, Skip Bayless pointed out how unreliable the guard is. Skip pointed at how the Drew League is a sacred event and that Kyrie backing out after promising to turn up is an act that won’t sit well with the LA natives.

Kyrie is a last minute no-show to the Drew League: “He’s even showing you in the offseason who he is. Kyrie tells the Drew League Commissioner he’ll come and gets a better offer. You can’t do that when people are on the edge of their seats waiting for you.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/xZDvb9Gd3f — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 18, 2022

Skip Bayless was of the opinion that instances such as these are hurting Kyrie Irving’s trade stock. Kyrie’s act clearly did not go well with the Undisputed hosts.

Skip referred to Kyrie’s act as “the worst thing to do when you want to come to LA”. Shannon was also quick to point out the legendary status held by the Drew League.

Will LA fans still welcome Kyrie Irving to the Lakers? Kyrie’s handles and a deep Playoff run could cure this wound. Whether the Lakers are willing to part with additional assets to move Westbrook is the bigger key here.

