“Kendrick Perkins, are you trying to send LeBron James to an asylum?”: Stephen A Smith goes CRAZY as Perk suggests wild Anthony Davis-Kyrie Irving trade

Kendrick Perkins suggested trading Anthony Davis to the Nets to join Kevin Durant, while Kyrie goes the other way to reunite with LeBron James. Safe to say, Stephen A. Smith wasn’t the biggest fan of this idea.

Both the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers were nothing short of underwhelming this season. The duo entered the year as favourites to win it all, but the reality was the farthest away from expectations. While the Nets got swept in the first round by the Celtics, the Lakers failed to even qualify for the playoffs, only for the fourth time in LeBron’s career.

As a result, recently, Stephen A. Smith suggested they trade the King away and retool their squad. Check out the video here:

However, the very next day, Kendrick Perkins came back with a Lakers trade of his own, however involving All-star big man Anthony Davis this time. In the proposed trade, Davis joins KD in Brooklyn, while Kyrie ends up as a member of Laker nation.

Safe to say, SAS wasn’t pleased with this version of a Laker’s reshuffle and went in on Perk for the same. What did he say? Read on to find out.

Stephen A. Smith destroys Kendrick Perkins for proposing Anthony Davis-Kyrie Irving trade.

Following a disappointing Lakers season, many analysts believed that the front office should trade Russell Westbrook. However, a smaller contingent believed that Anthony Davis should be the one that should be shipped away. Kendrick Perkins is certainly part of that group.

In a recent First Take episode, Perk explains why an Anthony Davis-Kyrie Irving trade would work for both parties. On hearing it, Stephen A. Smith went crazy, going in on Perk, explaining how it wouldn’t work, citing Kyrie’s potential absences during the season. Check out the whole video here:

While it may sound insane, Perk may be on to something. If the Nets receive AD, it would provide them with defense, rebounding, and an inside presence, all of which they clearly lacked in the recent Celtics series. Meanwhile, Kyrie is reunited with LeBron James, a duo that found a lot of success together during their Cavs days.

While it seems unlikely, the Lakers should be open to all possibilities following their disastrous season, even if that means trading away their perennial All-Star big man.

