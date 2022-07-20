“LeBron James wants to be everybody’s big brother!”: Skip Bayless criticizes the Lakers stars’ defense of Celtic Jayson Tatum’s NBA Finals performance

LeBron James is undoubtedly the King of the NBA. However, Skip Bayless does not like it when the King tries to be friends with everyone!

There is no denying that the 2021-2022 season was a disappointment for the LA Lakers. The team assembled a ‘Big 3’ with Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and of course, LeBron James.

Unfortunately, dismal performances throughout the season saw the Lakers finish 11th, just outside a spot in the Play-in tournament.

This has led to much criticism of James, who has now been dubbed LeGM. As such, the King is now looking ahead to next season with a ‘win-or-bust’ mindset!

LeBron James: “I’m obsessed with win or bust and what makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone feel the same on your own club.” (via @HBO’s The Shop) pic.twitter.com/CkTf0DXSrO — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 15, 2022

However, LeBron’s policy as the de facto GM in almost every team he’s been on relies on him being friends with everyone in the NBA. A policy that Skip Bayless isn’t too happy about.

Skip Bayless unhappy with Lakers star LeBron James defending Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s NBA Finals performance

If there was one rivalry NBA fans would use to explain the word ‘hatred’ to non-basketball fans, it would be the rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers. It is almost a given, that any player that joins either of these franchises should automatically hate the other.

This has been the case since the days of ‘The Logo’ and Laker legend, Jerry West. However, the recent trend in the NBA sees players being more friendly with one another.

Skip Bayless brought this up and shared his displeasure after LeBron James came to the defense of Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. Bayless claims that James needs to stop being the ‘big brother’ to everyone in the league!

LeBron defends Tatum’s Finals performance on “The Shop” “LeBron wants to be everybody’s big brother in the game. You can’t be Mr. Nice Guy to everybody. You don’t need to have Jayson Tatum’s back, he’s a Celtic.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/DAUJCAuIri — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 19, 2022

It certainly is true that the days of intense rivalries and hatred between players is far behind us. Nevertheless, one can see why Skip would be so upset about this.

