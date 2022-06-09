Basketball

“LeBron James wants to be Michael Jordan so bad, he’s following his daddy’s footsteps!”: Lakers star speaks out on plans to build NBA team in Las Vegas, NBA Twitter goes crazy

"LeBron James wants to be Michael Jordan so bad, he's following his daddy's footsteps!": Lakers star speaks out on plans to build NBA team in Las Vegas, NBA Twitter goes crazy
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
"I am stupid, I am stupid!" - When Ferrari's Charles Leclerc called himself 'Stupid' after crashing in the qualifying session at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2019
Next Article
"$900,000 for a Lewis Hamilton card!" - Seven Times World Champion Lewis Hamilton's Topps Chrome Superfactor card sells for a colossal $900K shattering his previous record
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James is interested in Collin Sexton!": NBA Insider reveals Lakers' questionable offseason plans to bring in Cavaliers star, to help fix their gargantuan mess
“LeBron James is interested in Collin Sexton!”: NBA Insider reveals Lakers’ questionable offseason plans to bring in Cavaliers star, to help fix their gargantuan mess

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are looking up Cleveland Cavaliers star according to recent…