“LeBron James wants to be Michael Jordan so bad, he’s following his daddy’s footsteps!”: Lakers star speaks out on plans to build NBA team in Las Vegas, NBA Twitter goes crazy

LeBron James is an NBA star first and a businessman second. With plans to merge the two, he has revealed he wants to own a team in Las Vegas!

King James has been a superstar ever since he entered the NBA. The same can also be said for the moves he has made in the business world. The four-time champion has found success at every turn.

He is sponsored by the likes of Nike, Audemars Piguet, and Coca-Cola and has his own companies like Springhill Entertainment, Blaze Pizza, and Lobos 1707.

LeBron James is also a member of Fenway Sports Group. Which makes him a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, New England Sports Network, and RFK Racing.

LeBron James has joined Fenway Sports Group as a partner, the Boston Globe reported, with the NBA star increasing his stake in #LFC as a result. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) March 17, 2021

LeBron clearly has a plan when it comes to expanding his business. This clearly seems to be the case as the ‘King’ eyes up a potential venture in Sin City

NBA Fans react to reports that LeBron James plans on bringing an NBA franchise to Las Vegas

There have been rumors floating around for quite a while, suggesting that King James has an interest in owning his own basketball team.

The LA Lakers superstar is at the tail end of his career, and his days on the court are numbered. As such, it would come as no surprise if he switched the court for the front office.

This is now looking even more likely, as James himself admitted he wants to own a team in Las Vegas. News that has prompted fans to share their reactions and draw comparisons between LeBron and his idol Michael Jordan.

This dude wants to be MJ so bad and follow in his daddy’s footsteps 🤣 https://t.co/bvPvGxi9qb — chino 5510 (@chino5510_) June 9, 2022

NBA team in Vegas is happening https://t.co/FO0aGnZfma — EZ (@Izzybb310) June 9, 2022

It would be great to see LeBron owning a team in Vegas. Perhaps we may finally get to see the fated battle between him and MJ, but off the court and in the office.

