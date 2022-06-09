“Sounds like LeBron James wants to spend half a year in Las Vegas!”: Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe delve into Lakers #6 wanting to buy an NBA team in Vegas

LeBron James recently came out and said he would love to own an NBA team in Las Vegas and Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss.

LeBron James recently become the first player in NBA history to become a billionaire while still being active in the league. This milestone of his was inevitable given his stature amongst the pantheons of NBA legends and his marketability. Not to mention the fact that he’s perhaps the greatest to have ever played in the NBA.

Aside from his on court brilliance, it is his off court smarts that have gotten him to where he is today, financially. Guys like Michael Jordan, Shaq, and Magic Johnson were business savvy enough to have the right people around them and continue to endorse and invest in a bevy of products and services they believed in.

LeBron James is of the same caliber and it has served him well. Now, it seems as though James wants to take it a step further as he’s put it out there that he wants to own his very own NBA team once he retires from the league.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss what LeBron James wants to do in retirement.

If there’s any player in NBA history who is more prepared to take on a managerial role on a team in the league, it would be LeBron James. After all, they don’t call him ‘LeGM’ for nothing. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless break down his comments on the latest episode of ‘The Shop’.

“Sounds like LeBron would like to spend half the year in Vegas,” said Skip. Shannon went on to say, “I think he’s positioned himself to do that [own an NBA team]. He’s put himself around the right people. It’s the only thing left for him to do. It’s his ultimate goal.”

Skip would actually not be his patented ‘LeBron-hating self’ and would go on to credit James for wanting to be an analyst. “I do think LeBron James could pull that off. I think he could be better than his best friend, Dwyane Wade, is at that because he has more to say.”

The cache ‘The King’ would have night in and night out on his opinions on the NBA would be stratospheric. He most certainly would draw hundreds of thousands of eyes to what he would be saying.