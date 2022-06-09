“LeBron James, how does it feel to be a p*ssy a** b*tch?!”: When a Warriors supporter got wildly under Lakers star’s skin after Cavaliers victory in game 2 of 2015 NBA Finals

When Lakers star LeBron James took exception to some distasteful comments made by a Warriors fan after a victory in Game-2 of the 2015 NBA Finals vs Stephen Curry

Remember when the Golden State Warriors vs the Cleveland Cavaliers was the premier rivalry in the NBA? You know… before it got boring?

In the years 2015 and 2016, when these two teams tousled, you really didn’t know who was going to come out on top. In 2015 especially, after Stephen Curry became the MVP for the first time, he was starting to get recognition as perhaps the best player in the NBA. And with LeBron James holding that title for a number of years already at the time, let’s just say it was more than a bit exciting to see these two go at it at the time.

However, the thing is, it appears that some fans got just a tad bit too excited to see it all go down, giving rise to a certain infamous incident between LeBron James and a Warriors fan just in shouting distance away from him.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James was called a p*ssy a** b*tch by a fan after a victory in game-2 at the Oracle Arena, and it caused quite the stir in him

In case you didn’t know this ever happened, that line would be quite hard to believe. But, we promise you it happened.

But before we prove that, how about we set the scene for you first?

The Golden State Warriors have reached the NBA Finals for the first time, in a long, long time. And the fact that they won game-1 after that? Oh you best believe every Dubs supporter on the face of the planet was buzzing.

So, when the team lost game 2 at the Oracle Arena in Overtime, well let’s just say every fan of the franchise was riled up. But, while everyone had a certain level of frustration and anger in them, one specific woman took it just a bit too far.

Take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

Yikes.

‘Watch your mouth’ is absolutely right.

