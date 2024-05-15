LeBron James Warned Lakers of Repercussions of Not Drafting Son Bronny James by Attending Cavs Game, Per 3x All-Star’s Co-Host

May 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks at his wife Savannah James in the second quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James sent the NBA world into a frenzy when he sat courtside during the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Game 4 in the Conference Semifinals. What got the people to put their thinking caps on was that he was in Cleveland with his wife Savannah and his agent Rich Paul. Amidst the rising speculations about his future following a disappointing season with the Lakers, Gilbert Arenas and Rashad McCants tried to dissect the details of what they believe was a chess move from the King.

On the recent episode of ‘Gil’s Arena’, NBA veterans analyzed the possible meaning of LBJ being in Cleveland. McCants said that it was a calculated move from the four-time NBA Champion to get attention on himself as part of a bigger agenda. The 39-year-old said,

“This is a clear sign to LA…If you don’t get me what I want, you know where I’m gonna go. I’m gonna go back home.”

Notably, LeBron will be an unrestricted free agent this summer if he declines the $51.4 million player option with the Lakers. In addition, LBJ has had a history with free agency as he has changed teams thrice in his career in that period.

But the biggest reason, at the moment, for LeBron to switch teams would be that his son Bronny has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. When asked what LeBron wants from the Lakers, McCants added, “I want to play with my son.” Arenas, on the other hand, seemed pretty confident about his future in LA.

He said that his negotiating with the Lakers for a contract renewal, and catering to his dream would be a better move for the 39-year-old. While the fans wait to see how this will turn out, it’s pretty clear that James has a few things on his mind before the next season kickstarts including a new head coach of the team.

LeBron James is actively looking into the Lakers HC position as well

The Lakers have the 17th pick in the draft and the Cavs have the 20th, so, there’s a better chance of Bronny being drafted to LA. On top of being worried about living his dream on the court, James is also looking into the Lakers HC situation at the moment.

After their season got wrapped up early by the defending champions, the Lakers fired their head coach as a first order of business. Now that the spot is vacant, many believe that James wants to bring his friend and podcast co-host JJ Redick to the organization.

The 20x NBA All-Star has a lot on his plate right now. But looking at the current state of the Lakers, it seems like the King is running operations for the organization with his list of demands. On the other hand, if they decide not to pick Bronny, the Cavs can also bank on the opportunity with their 20th pick to lure the superstar back to his home.