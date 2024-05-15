“LeBron James Means Business”: Skip Bayless Suggests LBJ Has Ulterior Motives For Attending Cavaliers’ Game

May 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Savannah James, LeBron James and Rich Paul sit in the front in the fourth quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

With the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from the playoffs, LeBron James can spend his time as he wishes. But instead of embarking on a long vacation abroad, the four-time NBA champion is still locked in on the playoff action and was even in attendance to watch Game 4 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. As an Ohio native and a former Cavalier, James was likely in town to visit his family and catch the game, but Skip Bayless believes he had an ulterior motive.

On Tuesday’s episode of Undisputed, the veteran analyst claimed James’ decision to attend Game 4 was a calculated maneuver. He speculated that the Lakers superstar decided to show up after learning that Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen won’t suit up and play due to injuries, which guaranteed a Celtics win. Bayless said,

“I don’t think LeBron [James would want to be in the middle of a big Cavs celebration, which would open the door for some Cleveland fans to yell at him, ‘We don’t miss you at all. We got Donovan.’ He took Rich Paul with him because that says business. That says LeBron means business. He’s a drama king.”

Bayless added James appearing at the Cavaliers’ game was also a power move to show the Lakers that he could return to Cleveland if they did not adhere to his wishes in the upcoming offseason.

Bayless’ accusations are baseless, but he wasn’t the only one to raise questions about James’ trip to Cleveland. On Unsportsmanlike Radio, NBA insider Brian Windhorst also speculated that the Lakers superstar sitting courtside during Game 4 reeked of being a calculated maneuver.

Like Bayless, Windhorst has no evidence that James’ trip to watch the Cavaliers in action was anything more than him enjoying playoff basketball in his off time. But until he clarifies his future, everything the four-time MVP does will be put under the microscope, dissected, and declared a masterful gambit.

So, what does the future hold for him right now?

What decision is LeBron James going to make?

Speculation about LeBron James’ future has been rife since the Lakers exited the playoffs. The 39-year-old is reportedly set to opt out of his contract with LA and test free agency. The Lakers are allegedly the frontrunner to retain the four-time MVP’s services, but his future is tied to his son Bronny’s, who has declared for the 2024 NBA draft after just one year in college at USC.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers are willing to offer James a three-year, $164 million extension and pick Bronny in the 2024 draft to retain his services and ensure he retires in LA. However, another team could jump the gun and draft the young guard before the Lakers can, throwing a wrench in their plans to bring back James next season.

Bronny has turned some heads with his performance at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago and could become a target for teams looking to add a guard to their roster. As for his father, James’ future will remain uncertain until the draft, giving analysts like Skip Bayless ample time to milk the topic and scrutinize everything the four-time Finals MVP does.