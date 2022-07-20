Basketball

“I was ready to fight Kendrick Perkins .. he should’ve wrapped his legs around me”: Dwyane Wade, the 6’4” TNT analyst posterized 6’10” ESPN analyst back in the day

"I was ready to fight Kendrick Perkins .. he should’ve wrapped his legs around me”: Dwyane Wade, the 6’4” TNT analyst posterized 6’10” ESPN analyst back in the day
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"The perfect world for me" - While pursuing the lightweight belt, Alexander Volkanovski likes the notion of Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett fighting for the interim featherweight title
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I was ready to fight Kendrick Perkins .. he should’ve wrapped his legs around me”: Dwyane Wade, the 6’4” TNT analyst posterized 6’10” ESPN analyst back in the day
“I was ready to fight Kendrick Perkins .. he should’ve wrapped his legs around me”: Dwyane Wade, the 6’4” TNT analyst posterized 6’10” ESPN analyst back in the day

Dwyane Wade found himself in the best position to create a dynasty in 2010 but…