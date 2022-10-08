“LeBron James Was Given $1 Billion by Nike to Shut Up About China!”: Royce White Obliterates Lakers Star for “Concentration Camps” Silence

Former NBA Player Royce White calls out LeBron James, claims Nike signed him on a life-time deal to buy his silence

LeBron James is one of the most successful athletes of all time. He’s entering his 20th season in the NBA, and is widely considered one of the greatest ever to play basketball. Despite his stature, LeBron’s accessibility is part of the reason why no one gives him the kind of respect Michael Jordan used to command.

We have seen many media personalities and players call out LeBron for things he didn’t even do, or times he didn’t match their expectations. We saw the same happen last year when Enes ‘Freedom’ Kanter called out James for Nike’s actions.

Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter wore sneakers tonight — while playing against the Lakers — with LeBron James bowing down while China’s dictator puts a crown on his head. pic.twitter.com/E1L4ZyPWrF — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 20, 2021

This isn’t the only time Kanter called James out for what’s happening in China. Now, another player has joined his ranks.

Royce White claims Nike bought LeBron James’ silence with $1 Billion

LeBron James is one of the most influential athletes signed by Nike. They signed him even before he was drafted into the NBA, and their relationship has only grown since then. While Nike is a global brand with initiatives about every social movement, they’re often under fire for their labor conditions in their manufacturing plants in China.

Recently, a former NBA player, Royce White, spoke out about the same.

“LeBron James was given a billion dollars by Nike, the establishment, anti-human, neo-liberal, Marxist, globalist establishment, which is also a church of LGBTQ. He was given this billion dollars to keep his mouth shut about the single greatest humanitarian crisis of our generation. That is the two million people being placed in the concentration camps in China for no other crime other than being Muslim.”

Royce talked about how this is one of the biggest crimes in the world right now, and the only reason the King hasn’t mentioned it, is because of his billion-dollar deal.

Royce White says @KingJames was paid 1 billion dollars from Nike to keep his mouth shut about the 2 million Uighurs in Chinas concentration camps. 🤔What say you LeBron ? pic.twitter.com/SCDLBsYmmb — Ultra Maga Squirrel Mama (@SquillMama) October 6, 2022

White goes on to talk about how Bron should have asked for more hush money, something in the range of $500 Million to $1 Billion a year.

The King and his relationship with Nike

LeBron James, as I mentioned, has been a part of the Nike family even before he was drafted into the NBA. Signed on an initial 7-year, $90 Million deal, the money only kept growing as James kept bringing in major shoe revenue.

Around 2015, his business manager, Maverick Carter, shared how Bron had signed a life-time deal with Nike worth over $1 Billion.

Now Nike has opened a new building for LeBron in their campus, named LeBron James Innovation Center.

LeBron James opening his Innovation Center at Nike World Headquarters 👟 (via ponzales/TT) pic.twitter.com/beeX3ZYgN3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2022

It remains to be seen if LBJ would respond to these comments or not. However, if previous patterns are to be believed, these comments would die down, just like all other LeBron hate has over the years.

