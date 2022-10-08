LeBron James’ Golf Swing Makes Charles Barkley Look Like Tiger Woods

LeBron James tried his hand at some top golf and it looks as though he is not as good at it as he is at basketball. Social media chimes in.

Of course, if any activity is trending chances are sports stars will try their best to indulge in it. Take a look at padel and pickleball. Both games are eerily similar and are gaining rapid popularity.

LeBron James and Draymond Green were seen investing their money into pickleball. And Jimmy Butler recently challenged Dwyane Wade to a game of padel.

But there is one sport that has perennially retained the attention of high-profile athletes. Golf. The game has become an iconic staple of NBA superstars.

From Michael Jordan to Stephen Curry, players have adorned the game and it is a great way to socialize with movie stars, politicians, and other high-profile athletes.

Looks like LeBron James might finally be on his way to playing golf. But he might need some work before that.

LeBron James’ golf swing needs work, right now Charles Barkley looks like Tiger Woods compared to him

If you take a look at the video, you won’t stop laughing. Here is the video, in case you haven’t seen it.

It is absolutely terrible. And anyone who hasn’t touched a golf club can tell you that. We have poked plenty of fun at Charles Barkley but even he looks like Tiger Woods compared to LeBron.

The reason for the bad swing might be the fact that we have never seen James on a golf course before. But if he wants to be a billionaire, he must also act like one.

NBA Twitter decimates the Lakers superstar for his atrocious golf swing

NBA Twitter did not hold back and the townsfolk and sports media outlets showed no mercy to LeBron.

Rate Lebron James’ Golf Swing (SPOILER: It Is Dog Shit) cc: @maxhoma23 https://t.co/jChEveIspF — Marty Mush (@martymush) October 5, 2022

With the resources, money, and athleticism that LeBron has, there is absolutely no reason his golf swing should look that way. That’s why Jordan and Curry are better. — Draymond Washington (@DrayDrayW) October 6, 2022

LeBron got the worst golf swing I’ve ever seen — ~Z~ (@TrxppeZ) October 6, 2022

LeBron needs to start acting like a billionaire by spending some money on a swing coach: https://t.co/z7svaOhW56 — OutKick (@Outkick) October 5, 2022

We feel a little bad for LeBron James but knowing him, he’ll be debuting a brand-new golf swing soon. We just have to wait and watch.

