“LeBron James was good, but Kyrie Irving deserves more credit!”: Andre Iguodala reveals his confusing thoughts on the Lakers star’s iconic block in the 2016 Finals

Golden State Warriors star Andre Iguodala reveals his thoughts on LeBron James’s iconic block on him back in the 2016 Finals

LeBron James’s Cleveland Cavaliers was Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors in 2016. Hoo boy was that a finals series!

The drama, the narratives, the trash talk, the comeback, and the eventual victory. Truth be told, NBA journalists couldn’t have dreamt of a better finals series to cover.

It’s hard to believe, but that series is already 5 years old. But, to this day, we are still talking about it, as Andre Iguodala had to, during his time on ‘The Breakfast Club’.

During his interview, the Warriors star was asked about the King’s iconic block on him. And to that, he had an… interesting response.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: LeBron James and NBA Twitter react as Clippers stars show grandiose amounts of emotion

Andre Iguodala decided to credit Kyrie Irving when asked about the LeBron James block

Have you seen LeBron James’s block on Andre Iguodala? Of course, you have… right? Well, just in case you haven’t here is a YouTube clip of it.

Iconic, right?

No wonder he was asked about it all these years later. But, let’s just say his response wasn’t exactly very expected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

It almost seems like Andre Iguodala is deflecting from the question a bit here, we won’t lie. However, at the end of the day, he is right as well.

The narrative about the 2016 NBA Finals makes it seem like it was LeBron James against the world. However, Kyrie Irving played a massive role as well. And at the end of the day, it was also his clutch shot that eventually won the Cavs their first championship.

Despite all his shenanigans, perhaps it’s time we gave Kyrie Irving a bit more credit for his contributions to the NBA.

Also Read: When the Spurs and Bulls superstars went at one another on the defensive end