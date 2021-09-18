Basketball

“LeBron James was good, but Kyrie Irving deserves more credit!”: Andre Iguodala reveals his confusing thoughts on the Lakers star’s iconic block in the 2016 Finals

"LeBron James was good, but Kyrie Irving deserves more credit!": Andre Iguodala reveals his confusing thoughts on the Lakers star's iconic block in the 2016 Finals
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Real Reason why Big E won the WWE Championship on RAW this Week
Next Article
"Why do players like Ben Simmons work on moves they will never use?!": LeBron James sends a major jab at some of his fellow NBA players on Twitter
Latest Posts