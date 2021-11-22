“LeBron James was just the latest; Isaiah Stewart has brawled with Blake Griffin and Giannis before!”: When the Pistons rookie messed with the Nets forward at the start of 2021-22

The fight with LeBron James is not the first time the Detroit Pistons young center Isaiah Stewart has found himself in a fight against a superstar and it might not be the last.

Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James have been the talk of the day in the NBA community. Since the latter threw an elbow to Stewart’s face when the Lakers visited the Detroit Pistons.

Lakers were trailing the game at halftime break, while Jerami Grant was taking free throws at the beginning of the 3rd, there was a tussle between the two bigs. Isaiah squared up against LeBron while blood started pouring down his from his right eyebrow.

The two exchanged a few words and then suddenly Isiah looked like he wanted a part of LeBron as well. As Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, security officials, and all the Lakers and Pistons crew tried to stop the freakishly big and strong Isaiah, he was not ready to stop at any cost.

Although this brawl clearly looked like it started because of Bron, this isn’t the only time “Beef Stew” has had a beef with a veteran or an MVP.

Isaiah Stewart tried to bully NBA veterans Blake Griffin and Giannis

The 20-year old in his sophomore year in the league has already had close encounters with multiple All-Stars, including his former Detroit Pistons teammate and 6-time All-Star, Blake Griffin.

After Isaiah’s antics on Sunday, the Nets superstar was caught liking a Twitter post that put shade on the Pistons’ big saying he’s just putting on an act.

Although the two just played together for half a season, the youngster doesn’t seem to get along with some big-name superstars. He got into an argument with the the 2-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo as well.

He must tick something in these legends of the game in some way. Getting LeBron James to hit you, with or without intention is some feet as it was just the second time the King got ejected in his 19-year career.

Isaiah’s All-NBA rookie team selection was not because of his averages of 7.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in his first year, he made it because of playing the game with a certain toughness. He plays impactful games, which majorly depends on bullying the opposition.

That does not mean the guy will go around squaring up the stars of the league. There is a level of respect that veterans command from rookies and sophomores, be it of another team.

“Beef Stew” should find someone else to beef with when the Lakers welcome the Pistons at Staples Center coming Sunday. The guy he’s trying to beat up someone who has an NBA career almost equal to his age. Even touching Bron again with an intention to ignite something can get him a bigger suspension than what he’ll be facing for last night’s altercation.