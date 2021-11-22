Basketball

“Michael Jordan cares too much about his shoe sales”: Enes Kanter decries Hornets owner’s silence on Chinese atrocities committed on Uyghur Muslims

“Michael Jordan cares too much about his shoe sales”: Enes Kanter decries Hornets owner's silence on Chinese atrocities committed on Uyghur Muslims
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"I didn't expect the tire to blow up like that": Lando Norris hits out at Pirelli after suffering a tire puncture at the Qatar Grand Prix
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Michael Jordan cares too much about his shoe sales”: Enes Kanter decries Hornets owner's silence on Chinese atrocities committed on Uyghur Muslims
“Michael Jordan cares too much about his shoe sales”: Enes Kanter decries Hornets owner’s silence on Chinese atrocities committed on Uyghur Muslims

For a while now Enes Kanter has been speaking up against China, its President Xi…