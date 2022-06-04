‘LeBron James was shooting logo 3s before Stephen Curry made it cool’: Twitter user posts compilation of King James hitting heat checks well before Warriors star made it his thing

LeBron James has 4 different versions of him in the NBA – each one is known to do one thing – A deep three from the logo.

3 things are certain in life: death, taxes, and LeBron James taking a long-range three immediately after making one. There is something that just goes off in his head about making those shots, that he goes against the whole play and launches it. And the best part is, he makes it more often than not!

The young kids who started watching the game about 5-6 years ago grew up watching one man change the game forever – Steph Curry. He makes shots that are classified as poor, but watching the net swish anyway defies all logic. But one should not forget who was doing the same well before him. The era of the 3-point may have truly begun when the Splash brothers revolutionized the game, but the old heads were good too.

Gilbert Arenas was a sniper from 35 feet. He played in one of the slowest eras of modern NBA, so easy isolation could make way for him to heave from beyond the arc. There are old heads who grew up watching Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson, and there are young kids who watch Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Steph. People often overlook the mid-2000s, and that is where LeBron made his mark from the 3.

Lebron James invented the logo 3 with all due respect pic.twitter.com/fIRExg9T0Y — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) June 3, 2022

LeBron James cooks every defender in the league with one of the weakest moves – but he is money from long distance

20 seconds into the clip and you can see the confidence with which a young LeBron was making those daggers. And not every shot was just a buzzer-beater too. He was making them in between plays as well.

Bro was shooting from half-court with his regular jumper like it was the free-throw line lol — A (@lafamiliacapo) June 4, 2022

There will always be naysayers when someone does something good. They cannot appreciate greatness, even when shoved into their faces. One can only imagine they like being Flynn Rider from Tangled, with their so-called “unpopular opinion”

Everyone ignores the ones that aren’t in Cleveland just to say “logo is basically at the 3” he was legit shooting from the A in the Cavs logo on some of these pic.twitter.com/xVFmKKw4Uf — Shotty (@ASAP_Shotty2) June 4, 2022

with that big ass logo, I ain’t surprised — afR0mamba24(0-0) (@afR0_mamba24) June 3, 2022

The phrase Logo Bron came into existence fairly recently, before that was this obscene yet funny nickname.

Every GSW fan who sprouted out from the concrete in the 2014-15 season must have this exact reaction.

This one fan alone had a different but fair opinion, since Gilbert Arenas was way ahead of his time, and doing this before Bron as well.

Do you mean Agent 0 pic.twitter.com/QXeFcM9cok — Reel (@gunhill4ever) June 4, 2022

