“LeBron James was watching 7 screens at the same time with Savannah James”: Gilbert Arenas recalls how Savannah James has supported the Lakers superstar through the years by sitting through film sessions

Lebron James and Savannah James are the poster couple for the NBA. Gilbert Arenas narrates an anecdote about Savannah James playing a supporting role through Lebron’s career.

LeBron and his wife Savannah have been married since 2013, but their love story began much earlier. They’ve supported each other’s endeavors on and off the court throughout their years together, and the pair is the ultimate couple goals.

NBA superstar LeBron James is known as “King James” on the basketball court and is widely regarded as one of the most famous and accomplished athletes of all time. But, as Lebron would tell you, he’d be “absolutely nothing” without his wife, Savannah James.

The couple met in high school and have had three kids since then tying the knot in 2013 after 10 years together. LeBron has always been highly motivated and has spent countless hours throughout his career focusing on improving his game and becoming one of the greatest to ever do it in the NBA.

He has publicly apologized to his wife and family for not being able to be more present and committing most of his time to hone his skills.

Gilbert Arenas speaks about LeBron James’ work ethic and also how his partner Savannah James used to help him study his opponents and improve his game

Gilbert Arenas narrates about being outsmarted by LeBron James while sharing the court against the current Los Angeles Lakers forward. Arenas is a former three-time all-star and was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 2001 NBA draft.

Gilbert Arenas talked about playing against LeBron James and the loss his team suffered against him. Arenas admitted that it hurt since he felt they were the better team, but he added that LeBron has the intelligence of a chess player.

Arenas recalls going over to LeBron’s house to play cards and talks about Bron watching multiple sports on the screen and paying attention to everything happening and was amazed by LeBron’s intelligence and his keen observational skills. He talks about Savannah James, who was LeBron’s girlfriend back then, helping out the young star in learning about his opponents and she took notes along with him.

Savannah James has watched her spouse become one of the greatest ever players in NBA history and has been a pillar of support throughout LeBron James’ illustrious career. She is a strong independent woman and has spoken at several fundraiser events and has also started initiatives addressing empowerment among young women.

LeBron definitely has a lot of admiration and respect for his wife who has supported him fiercely throughout their relationship all the way from high school and is quite vocal about the help and support provided by Savannah James.