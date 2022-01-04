Basketball

“LeBron James was watching 7 screens at the same time with Savannah James”: Gilbert Arenas recalls how Savannah James has supported the Lakers superstar through the years by sitting through film sessions

"LeBron James was watching 7 screens at the time with Savannah James": Gilbert Arenas recalls how Savannah James has supported the Lakers superstar through the years by sitting through film sessions
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
"The 2005 McLaren tomorrow compared to this car, I would probably think what a s***box the 2005 is"– Kimi Raikkonen breaks F1 fans nostalgia by claiming cars of today are superior
Next Article
Rahane last 10 Test innings: Ajinkya Rahane battles it out during IND vs SA Johannesburg Test with career on the line
NBA Latest Post
“You sure you want to get ‘Chosen 1’ tattooed on you?”: When Nike rolled out their iconic ‘de-aged Lebron James’ advertisement
“You sure you want to get ‘Chosen 1’ tattooed on you?”: When Nike rolled out their iconic ‘de-aged Lebron James’ advertisement

LeBron James had himself de-aged in a Nike advertisement that looked to recreate the moment…