“Michael Jordan is cat-quick, John Stockton is one of the smartest players, while David Robinson is big and agile”: Larry Bird divulges details about his rivals in a one to one conversation with Magic Johnson

In a one-on-one interview with Magic Johnson, Celtics legend Larry Bird shares his thoughts on Michael Jordan, John Stockton, and David Robinson.

Three-time NBA champion Larry Bird is regarded by many as one of the top 5 all-time greats. The Celtics superstar had a landmark career, accomplishing almost all of the individual accolades in the book, coupled with multiple championships. The two-time Finals MVP played against some of the finest talents in the league.

However, his rivalry with the Magic Johnson’s Showtime Lakers was the talking point of his career. In their three NBA Finals meetings, Magic prevailed over Bird with a 2-1 record. In his 13-year old career, Bird faced some of the finest talents in Michael Jordan, John Stockton, and David Robinson.

Bird had a 17-11 record against MJ, who at the time was on his way to the top. While against Stockton, he held a 10-3 record and against Robinson a 2-1 record. Thus Bird emerged victorious over all his peers. The Celtics legend averaged above 20 PPG against each of the above stalwarts.

Nonetheless, when the twelve-time All-Star sat down with Magic for a one-to-one conversation, he had nothing but words of appreciation for his rivals.

Larry Bird shares his thoughts on Michael Jordan, John Stockton, and David Robinson.

Larry Legend reigned over the NBA, especially during the 80s. The Celtics superstar was one of the first few players to make 3-point shooting popular. Bird was a three-time 3-point contest winner. In a throwback video, Bird talks about facing the likes of MJ, Stockton, and Robinson.

While sharing his thought on Jordan, Bird said the following.

“He is unbelievable. I can tell you some things that happened in the games against us. One time I turned, I jumped, and his knees still almost hit me on the chin. That’s when I realized that this guy is pretty special for his jumping ability, cat-quick, he closed down a pass lane as fast as anybody I’ve seen. A phenomenal player.”

Bird said the following for Stockton.

“One of the smartest players, I’ve ever played against, very crafty with the ball, would always watch the defense, what they were going to do.”

Bird has some high praise for Robinson as well.

“David Robinson was big and strong, very agile for a big man and could score points in bunches and covered up a lot of space. Great up and down the court and very skilled.”

Bird having such high praise for his opponents only goes to show his sportsman spirit, the Hall of Famer was truly a generational talent and probably the best the city of Boston had ever witnessed.

