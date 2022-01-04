Basketball

“Michael Jordan is cat-quick, John Stockton is one of the smartest players, while David Robinson is big and agile”: Larry Bird divulges details about his rivals in a one to one conversation with Magic Johnson

"Michael Jordan is cat-quick, John Stockton is one of the smartest players, while David Robinson is big and agile": Larry Bird divulges details about his rivals in a one to one conversation with Magic Johnson
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Even with championships won 30 years ago, or whatever, there has also been controversy": Red Bull Boss comments on the season final drama at the Yas Marina Circuit and expects fans to look back and enjoy it
Next Article
"It hasn't been an easy ride": Former F1 Champion feels Red Bull glory was the perfect way for Honda to sign off from the sport
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan stays GOATed": Bulls legend ranked no. 1 in Forbes' list of richest sportspersons on the planet, Lionel Messi currently 8th
“Michael Jordan stays GOATed”: Bulls legend ranked no. 1 in Forbes’ list of richest sportspersons on the planet, Lionel Messi currently 8th

Michael Jordan was named the richest athlete in the world for 2022, ahead of PSG…