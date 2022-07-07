LeBron James wasn’t cool with Undertaker exploiting his $275 million net worth and rejected him at his locker

LeBron James is one of the kindest people in the NBA, but he wasn’t cool with The Undertaker trying to profit off his name.

The Lakers star has amassed a massive net worth over his career. Recently, he became the first active player to become a billionaire.

Of course, all of it isn’t just from his contracts. In fact, LeBron makes most of his money outside the NBA.

He’s a wealthy businessman, and he has a series of high profile investments which has helped him earn so much money.

With his earnings, LeBron has done a lot to help his community. His I Promise school in Akron, Ohio has helped so many underprivileged kids gain education.

With that attitude, you might think LeBron is open to everything and anything, but that’s not quite the case.

“The center will be situated a short walk from his I Promise School, which opened in 2018 with the aim of helping at-risk students and families. Now, as he furthers his philanthropy, @KingJames will embark on bringing medical aid to his community.” https://t.co/HpQHtOwH8j — Foster Care Film (@FosterCareFilm) July 4, 2022

Also Read: “Michael Jordan stared me down because I destroyed him at cards”: Magic Johnson recalled the iconic ‘Shrug’ against Blazers in 1992

LeBron James didn’t want The Undertaker profiting off of him

LeBron was in peak form after the 2015-16 season. He was coming off an NBA title where he had ousted the record breaking 73-9 Golden State Warriors after being down 3-1 in the series.

During that series, LeBron was spotted wearing a shirt with The Undertaker on it. So, the Cavaliers decided that it would be a good idea to have the WWE legend show up to the Cavs home opener against the New York Knicks.

Bad idea. LeBron refused to meet with The Undertaker even though he was standing outside the locker room for over an hour.

Why? LeBron didn’t believe in people profiting off his name unless they had a valid appointment or reason to prior.

“Another rule. James is not cool with someone purposefully trying to make money or gain fame through him, away from the court. In other words, no PR stunts that don’t benefit James. He wore an Undertaker T-shirt. For him, that’s enough.”

However, this was probably a misunderstanding as the Cavs had invited The Undertaker, and so he was simply doing what was expected of him.

At the time LeBron was worth $275 million. Now, he’s a billionaire following the same philosophy.

Also Read: Billionaire Michael Jordan is not 6-0 in finals, he is in fact 11-0!